They're continuing to make history.
The Chino High boys' basketball team, which this season won its first league championship since 1979, defeated San Jacinto High, 51-39, Friday night to advance to the CIF-Southern Section quarterfinals for the first time since 1965.
The Cowboys (11-2) will travel to No. 1-seed Linfield Christian (22-2) in Temecula in Tuesday's quarterfinals.
Chino will enter Tuesday night's game with a nine-game winning streak and are averaging 66.4 points per game this season.
Against San Jacinto, Chino led 17-4 after one quarter, 32-14 at halftime and 42-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Should the Cowboys get past Linfield Christian on Tuesday, Chino will play the Lakeside-Milken Community winner in the semifinals on Friday, June 4.
The CIF-Southern Section finals are set for Wednesday, June 9.
Chino High team members are Aaron Harris, Andrew Palacios, Brandon Taylor, Jason Hillard, Ayden Sandoe, Justin Reyes, Rudy Brown, Manuel Alba, Michael-Anthony Erlandson, Emilio Leyva, Adam Perez, Kevin Gonzalez, Richard Erlandson and second-year head coach Eric Cooper.
Chino boys basketball has appeared in six CIF championship games, the last coming in 1964.
The Cowboys also competed for a division title in 1923, 1924, 1925, 1938 and 1952.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.