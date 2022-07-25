Ayala High School has hired a familiar face to take over its baseball program.
Brad McGuire, the Bulldogs’ assistant coach since 2018 for recently departed head coach Chris Vogt, was hired Monday to lead the Bulldogs, Ayala High athletic director Warren Reed said.
“Coach McGuire brings a plethora of experience to the head coaching position,” Mr. Reed said. “(He) is no stranger to the Bulldog program. During that time, he managed our offense, pitchers and infielders.”
Coach McGuire is a physical education teacher at Ayala High and said it is an honor to take over the Bulldogs baseball program.
“I have spent my last four years here as an assistant and there isn’t another place I would rather be. My goal isn’t to try and fill Coach Vogt’s shoes but to build off all the success he has created here at Ayala,” Coach McGuire said.
Coach Vogt resigned earlier this month after 11 seasons, taking a teaching job at Sunny Hills High School in Fullerton, located less than a mile from his home and will give him more time to spend with his family, including his young son.
Coach McGuire said there’s a “strong group” of players returning to the Bulldogs lineup in 2023.
“I can’t wait to get back to work and competing for a league title and hopefully a strong playoff push,” Coach McGuire said.
He holds a master’s degree in coaching and athletics administration and played baseball at Citrus College in Glendora and William Penn University in Iowa. In 2012, Coach McGuire was an All-Conference honoree as a pitcher at William Penn.
The high school baseball season begins in February.
