Registration for Run for Russ, Dairyaire underway

The 20th annual Run for Russ 5K event will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 at Chino and Central avenues to honor slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller. The start line will be open from 8 to 8:30 a.m. to allow for social distancing. On Saturday, March 6, the 11th annual Dairyaire run will be held at Ayala Park in Chino.