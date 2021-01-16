Just 10 games into his NBA career, Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball is making history.
At 19 years and 140 days old, the overall No. 3 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists last Saturday for the Charlotte Hornets in its 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
“It feels great. We got the win, so I’m feeling great right now,” Ball said after the game in which the Hornets improved to 5-5 and extending their win streak to three games. “It’s just basketball. I’m doing what I love. I’ve been doing this ever since I was three. It comes quite easy to me.”
Ball came off the bench to finish 9 of 13 shooting, including 3 of 5 from the 3-point line. Nine of his 12 rebounds came on the defensive side of the court.
He played 31 minutes and added one steal, a turnover and had a plus-minus of plus-18 while he was on the floor.
Ball, who along with his brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball led the Chino Hills High boys’ basketball team to the 2015-16 national No. 1-ranking, is averaging 12.4 points, seven rebounds, six assists and 1.6 steals in the Hornets’ first 10 games this season.
He became the second member of his family to set the NBA record of the youngest player to record a triple double.
Lonzo Ball set the record on Nov. 11, 2017 at 20 years and 15 days old while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, recording 19 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the Lakers’ 98-86 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo eclipsed the record of Lebron James, who was 20 years and 20 days old when he set the record in January 2005.
Lonzo Ball now plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Philadelphia 76ers star Markelle Fultz set the record in April 2018 at 19 years, 317 days before LaMelo Ball set the mark last Saturday.
LaMelo Ball, Fultz and Dallas Mavericks star Luca Doncic are the only players in league history to record a triple-double who are under 20 years old.
The record, however, nearly came a day earlier for LaMelo Ball.
The point guard finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists Jan. 8 in his first-ever head-to-head meeting in organized basketball against older brother Lonzo.
The Pelicans defeated the Hornets, 118-110, in a game in which Lonzo Ball finished with just five points, three assists and two rebounds.
LaMelo Ball said he treated the game against his brother just like it was a normal game, despite playing against Lonzo for the first time and that the game was televised nationally on ESPN.
“It was cool to be out there with him,” LaMelo said during the postgame interview. “I’ve been in this for a minute now with ESPN games since a kid. It’s normal.”
The Hornets are back on the court tonight (Jan. 16) against the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Tip off is 4:30 p.m. local time.
