Don Lugo captures Mt. Baldy League girls’ soccer crown

Don Lugo High’s Gionna Diaz (#7) and Chino High’s Kira Christenson (#19) battle for a loose ball during the first half of Don Lugo’s 4-0 victory Wednesday night to capture its the Mt. Baldy League girls’ soccer title since the 2011-12 season. Diaz had a goal and assist sna Jordan Beidler, Michelle Vazquez-Leyva and Cynthia MacArio Cervantes each had a goal for Don Lugo, which will enter next week’s CIF-Southern Section playoffs as the No. 1-seed from the Mt. Baldy League.
The Conquistadores conclude their regular season at 10 a.m. today (Feb. 5) at Baldwin Park.
