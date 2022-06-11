All-Mt. Baldy League honorees for the spring sports season in baseball, softball, boys tennis, boys golf, and boys and girls track and field.
(Editor’s note: Mt. Baldy League swimming finals results were not available)
Baseball
Most Valuable Player: Austin Moon, Don Lugo.
First team: Don Lugo’s Logan Mikel, Marcos Castaneda and Isaiah Figueroa; Chino’s Anthony Vargas, Jacob Cerecedes and Cameron Rodriguez; Baldwin Park’s Jordan Davis, Ricky Rodriguez and Christian Escamilla; Chaffey’s Jamie Tapia; Ontario’s Luis Munoz, Brandon Munoz and Adrian Corral; Montclair’s Eric Valdivia.
Second team: Don Lugo’s Jaime Tamayo and Fredy Turcios; Chino’s Julian Ramirez, Xiovany Ochoa, Eduardo Soto and Fabian Trujillo; Baldwin Park’s Tommy Villanueva and Jason Martinz; Chaffey’s Brandon Sandoval, Juan Ramirez and Josue Mendivil; Ontario’s Sebastian Bracamonte and Julien Ledesma; Montclair’s Isaac Medina.
Honorable mention: Chino’s E.J. Felix; Baldwin Park’s Isaiah Ariza and Ivan Munoz; Chaffey’s Jacob Venegas; Montclair’s Adrian Garcia.
Softball
Most Valuable Player: Ovionna Hayes, Don Lugo.
First team: Don Lugo’s Sienna Vasquez, Cheyenne Fernandez, Allison Gonzalez and Jazmin Mikel; Chino’s Priscilla Contreras and Victoria Esparza; Baldwin Park’s Amaya Zaldivar; Chaffey’s McKenzie Nazionale and Hannah Burnett; Montclair’s Desiray Garcia, Adriana Velasquez, Vivian Mednilla and Annika Umana; Ontario’s Roxy Renteria;
Second team: Don Lugo’s Adrie Villa, Mackenzie Aguilera, Lilian Hernandez and Emily Bell; Chino’s Brooklyn Lee Scott, Isabella Torres, Rachel Riddle and Trinity Reyes; Baldwin Park’s Brianna Ortega; Chaffey’s Isabella Rojo; Montclair’s Ciera Martinez and Julia Chamorro; Ontario’s Victoria Guzman and A.J. Mercado.
Honorable mention: Baldwin Park’s Celeste De La Cueva; Chaffey’s Lauren Rubalcaba, Allena Pena and Alexis Baez; Montclair’s Emma Rubio; Ontario’s Sophia Femath, Alyssa Jimenez and Angelina Garcia.
Boys tennis
Most Valuable Player, singles: Carlos Tovar, Montclair.
Most Valuable Players, doubles: Adam Bien and Ryan Rabino, Montclair.
First team, singles: Don Lugo’s Carlos Arambula; Montclair’s Brian Tran; Chaffey’s Ruben Centeno.
First team, doubles: Montclair’s Allan Tran and Hiep Tran; Chaffey’s Giancarlos Machuca and Robert Pedregon; Garey’s Paul Cabello and Jason Le.
Second team, singles: Garey’s Alejandro Zelaya, Brandon Silva and Kevin Inostroso.
Second team, doubles: Chino’s Dylan Leach, Kennedy Le, Tristan Agra and Robert Hitchcock; Montclair’s Antonio Camarillo and Guangyuan Pan.
Honorable mention, singles: Montclair’s Nhan Tran; Ontario’s Andrew Duan.
Honorable mention, doubles: Garey’s Daniel Lopez and Nelson Rivas.
Boys golf
Most Valuable Player, league champion: Josh Freeman, Chaffey.
CIF-Southern Section qualifiers: Chino’s Dallas Morales and Aidan Ribas-Lewis; Don Lugo’s Zander Reedy.
Boys track
and field
League champions
(by event)
100m: Tyler Terry, Chaffey, 11.53.
200m: Tyler Terry, Chaffey, 23.51.
400m: Zachary Matlock, Chino, 51.64.
800m: Adam Perez, Chino, 2:02.02.
1,600m: Jordan Berkley, Don Lugo, 4:26.88.
3,200m: Robbie Valdez, Don Lugo, 10:05.15.
110m hurdles: Daniel Venegas, Chino, 17.85.
300m hurdles: Zachary Matlock, Chino, 43.10.
4x100m relay: Chino, 44.69.
4x400m relay: Ontario, 3:37.02.
Shot put: Eduardo Ugalde, Ontario, 41-11.
Discus: David Trujillo, Ontario, 119-09.
High jump: Ayden Sandoe, Chino, 5-10.
Pole vault: Eli Nieves, Ontario, 12:09.
Long jump: Zachary Matlock, Chino, 19-02.25.
Triple jump: Xzavian Ochoa, Chino, 39-04.
Girls track
and field
League champions
(by event).
100m: Kelly Sanchez, Ontario, 13.23.
200m: Kelly Sanchez, Ontario, 26.65.
400m: Sophia Martinez, Don Lugo, 1:04.53.
800m: Mia Chavez, Chino, 2:12.26.
1,600m: Mia Chavez, Chino, 4:54.49.
3,200m: Angelique Martinez, Ontario, 11:21.33.
100m hurdles: Nyrah Wyatt, Montclair, 18.65.
300m hurdles: Destiny Zalbasa, Montclair, 50.23.
4x100m relay: Chino, 52.79.
4x400m relay: Chino, 4:14.23.
Shot put: Iris Sarmiento, Ontario, 29-03.
Discus: Brooklynn Bradley, Chino, 83-02.
High jump: Shannon Torres, Chino, 4-09.
Pole vault: Alexis Wachowski, Chino, 10-06.
Long jump: Malani Johnson, Chino, 15-00.50.
Triple jump: Malani Johnson, Chino, 31-10.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.