Chino Hills Pony Baseball Pirates

Chino Hills Pony Baseball Pirates won the 2022 Bronco Division championship, winning 13 consecutive games after dropping their Opening Day game. The Pirates (11-1 in regular season, 2-0 in playoffs), defeated the Tigers, 2-1, to open the postseason and defeated the Dodgers, 9-8, last Sunday in the title game on a walk-off hit by Brayden Hoalton. Team members are Dylan Barret, Jesse Melendez, Brayden Hoalton, Josiah Rangel, Gavin De Anda, Ethan Rodriguez, Sean Khan, Adan Mexicano, Issac Perez, Jacob Diaz, Dominic Banks, Jacob De Anda, head coach Jorge Rangel and assistant coaches Joe Diaz and Marco Perez. 

Tags

