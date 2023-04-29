With a win Monday over Ontario and a pair of wins Wednesday and Thursday over Montclair, the Don Lugo High School baseball team extended its Mt. Baldy League title winning streak to 11 seasons with a 13-2 league record.
Don Lugo defeated Ontario, 8-3, and beat Montclair 5-4 and 8-4 to finish the Mt. Baldy League season with nine straight victories.
The Conquistadores (15-9 overall) will compete next week in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs as the No. 1-seed from the Mt. Baldy League.
Chino High (15-7 overall, 11-4 in league) finished second in the league stadnings and will also compete in the postseason.
Both Chino and Don Lugo will compete in the Division 4 playoff bracket.
The Conquistadores have won every Mt. Baldy League baseball title since the 2012 season (no season played in 2020), and have amassed a league record in that time of 131-25-1.
The CIF-Southern Section playoffs begin next week.
Playoff brackets will be announced at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1 at cifss.org.
