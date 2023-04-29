With a win Monday over Ontario and a pair of wins Wednesday and Thursday over Montclair, the Don Lugo High School baseball team extended its Mt. Baldy League title winning streak to 11 seasons with a 13-2 league record.

Don Lugo defeated Ontario, 8-3, and beat Montclair 5-4 and 8-4 to finish the Mt. Baldy League season with nine straight victories.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.