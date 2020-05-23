Student-athletes at Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high schools can get their required physicals for the 2020-21 school year today (May 23) in Montclair.
Appointments are required.
Physicals will be held at 5050 San Bernardino Road. Athletes will be required to wear a face covering and parents must wait in their cars during their child’s appointment.
A form must be completed and signed prior to attending.
Cost is $30, cash only.
Proceeds from the physicals will be donated to the school’s athletic training programs for supplies.
Appointments for Ayala High athletes will take place from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by Chino High from 10 a.m. to noon.
Don Lugo athletes will attend from 1 to 3 p.m. and Chino Hills High athletes will attend from 3 to 5 p.m.
For more information:
Ayala High athletes can visit ayalasports.com or email kayla_wille@chino.k12.ca.us.
Chino High athletes can visit chinohighathletics.com or kevin_sells@chino.k12.ca.us.
Chino Hills High athletes can visit chhuskies.com or call email jianna_aguilar@chino.k12.ca.us.
Don Lugo High athletes can visit donlugoathletics.com or email kim_hansen@chino.k12.ca.us.
