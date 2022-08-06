High school sports fall season schedules for Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills, Don Lugo and Ontario Christian high schools. Football, boys water polo, girls tennis, girls golf, girls volleyball and cross country compete in the fall season.
Ayala High School
Football: Aug. 19 at Torrey Pines; Aug. 26 vs. Etiwanda Sept. 1 vs. Leuzinger; Sept. 9 vs. Monrovia; Sept. 16 at Chino Hills (Battle for the Bone game); Sept. 23 vs. Citrus Valley; Sept. 29 vs. Glendora; Oct. 14 vs. Charter Oak; Oct. 21 at Alta Loma; Oct. 27 at Bonita.
Boys water polo: Aug. 23 vs. Chino Hills; Sept. 6 at Diamond Bar; Sept. 8 vs. Don Lugo; Sept. 9-10 in Ayala Tournament; Sept. 20 vs. Fontana; Sept. 26 vs. Colony; Sept. 28 at Bonita; Oct. 3 vs. Alta Loma; Oct. 5 vs. Claremont; Oct. 10 at Glendora; Oct. 12 at Colony; Oct. 17 vs. Bonita; Oct. 19 at Alta Loma; Oct. 24 at Claremont; Oct. 26 vs. Glendora; Oct. 27 vs. Chino.
Girls tennis: Aug. 23 vs. Los Osos; Aug. 25 vs. Diamond Bar; Aug. 30 at Walnut; Sept. 1 vs. Upland; Sept. 2 vs. El Dorado; Sept. 6 vs. Sunny Hills; Sept. 8 at Placenita-Valencia; Sept. 12 vs. Ontario; Sept. 20 vs. Colony; Sept. 22 at Bonita; Sept. 27 vs. Alta Loma; Sept. 29 vs. Claremont; Oct. 4 at Glendora; Oct. 6 at Colony; Oct. 11 vs. Bonita; Oct. 13 at Alta Loma; Oct. 18 at Claremont; Oct. 20 vs. Glendora.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 15 vs. Chino Hills; Aug. 17 vs. Corona Centennial; Aug. 19-20 in Tesoro Tournament; Aug. 25 vs. San Dimas; Aug. 30 at Upland; Sept. 8 vs. Colony; Sept. 9-10 in Ayala Jeff Chandler Memorial Tournament; Sept. 13 at Bonita; Sept. 15 vs. Alta Loma; Sept. 17 in Kennedy-La Palma Tournament; Sept. 20 vs. Claremont; Sept. 22 at Glendora; Sept. 27 at Colony; Sept. 29 vs. Bonita; Oct. 4 at Alta Loma; Oct. 6 at Claremont; Oct. 11 vs. Glendora.
Girls golf (full schedule not yet released): Sept. 27 vs. Claremont; Sept. 29 at Claremont; Oct. 4 vs. Bonita; Oct. 6 at Bonita; Oct. 11 at Glendora; Oct. 13 vs. Glendora.
Cross country: (full schedule not yet released): Sept. 10 in Palomares League preview at Claremont High School; Nov. 4 in Palomares League Finals at Ayala Park in Chino.
Chino High School
Football: Aug. 19 vs. Western; Aug. 27 at Diamond Bar; Sept. 2 at Baldwin Park; Sept. 9 vs. Valley Christian-Cerritos; Sept. 16 vs. Don Lugo (Milk Can Game); Sept. 22 vs. El Dorado; Sept. 30 vs. Cerritos; Oct. 14 vs. Rowland; Oct. 21 at Pomona; Oct. 28 vs. Covina.
Boys water polo (full schedule not yet released): Aug. 27 at Diamond Bar; Sept. 27 vs. Don Lugo; Sept. 29 vs. Montclair; Oct. 4 vs. Ontario; Oct. 6 at Baldwin Park; Oct. 11 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 13 at Don Lugo; Oct. 18 at Montclair; Oct. 20 at Ontario; Oct. 25 vs. Baldwin Park; Oct. 26 at Chaffey; Oct. 27 at Ayala.
Girls tennis (full schedule not yet released): Aug. 24-27 in Etiwanda Tournament; Aug. 27 at Diamond Bar; Aug. 30 vs. Ontario Christian; Sept. 1 at Charter Oak; Sept. 6 at Yucaipa; Sept. 8 vs. West Covina; Sept. 13 vs. Diamond Ranch; Sept. 20 vs. Don Lugo; Sept. 22 vs. Montclair; Sept. 27 vs. Ontario; Sept. 29 vs. Baldwin Park; Oct. 4 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 6 at Don Lugo; Oct. 11 at Montclair; Oct. 13 at Ontario; Oct. 18 vs. Baldwin Park; Oct. 20 at Chaffey.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 18 vs. Colony; Aug. 23 at West Covina; Aug. 25 at Garey; Aug. 27 at Diamond Bar; Sept. 1 vs. Jurupa Hills; Sept. 7, 10 in tournament (location not disclosed); Sept. 13 vs. Don Lugo; Sept. 15 vs. Montclair; Sept. 20 vs. Ontario; Sept. 22 at Baldwin Park; Sept. 27 vs. Chaffey; Sept. 29 at Don Lugo; Oct. 4 at Montclair; Oct. 6 at Ontario; Oct. 11 vs. Baldwin park; Oct. 12 at Chaffey.
Girls golf (full schedule not yet released): Sept. 27 at West Covina; Sept. 29 vs. West Covina; Oct. 4 at Charter Oak; Oct. 6 vs. Charter Oak; Oct. 11 vs. Diamond Ranch; Oct. 13 vs. Diamond Ranch.
Cross country: Schedule not yet announced.
Chino Hills High School
Football: Aug. 18 at Glendora (at Citrus College); Aug. 26 vs. Diamond Ranch; Sept. 2 vs. JW North; Sept. 9 at Charter Oak; Sept. 16 vs. Ayala (Battle for the Bone game); Sept. 23 at Foothill-Santa Ana; Sept. 30 vs. Etiwanda; Oct. 6 at Damien; Oct. 14 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 21 at Upland.
Boys water polo: Aug. 23 at Chino Hills; Aug. 25 at Sunny Hills; Aug. 30 vs. Don Lugo; Sept. 1 at Walnut; Sept. 9-10 in Chino Hills Thrills in the Hills Tournament; Sept. 13 at Diamond Bar; Sept. 15 vs. Bonita; Sept. 16-17 in Western Tournament in Anaheim; Sept. 22-24 in Claremont Tournament; Sept. 27 vs. Etiwanda; Sept. 29 at Damien; Oct. 4 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 6 at Upland; Oct. 11 vs. Los Osos; Oct. 18, 20 in Baseline League Tournament at Los Osos High in Rancho Cucamonga.
Girls tennis: Aug. 31 vs. Montclair; Sept. 1 vs. Alta Loma; Sept. 6 at Walnut; Sept. 8 at Corona-Santiago; Sept. 15 vs. Alta Loma; Sept. 20 vs. Etiwanda; Sept. 27 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Sept. 29 at Upland; Oct. 4 vs. Los Osos; Oct. 6 at Etiwanda; Oct. 13 at Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 18 vs. Upland; Oct. 20 at Los Osos.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 15 at Ayala; Aug. 25 at Glendora; Sept. 6 vs. Corona-Santiago; Sept. 8 vs. Elsinore; Sept. 14 vs. Etiwanda; Sept. 16 at St. Lucy’s; Sept. 21 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Sept. 23 at Upland; Sept. 23-24 in Corona-Santiago Tournament; Sept. 28 vs. Los Osos; Sept. 30 at Etiwanda; Oct. 3 at Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 5 vs. St. Lucy’s; Oct. 11 vs. Upland; Oct. 13 at Los Osos.
Girls golf: Aug. 23 vs. Cerritos; Aug. 30 at Cerritos; Sept. 6 vs. Claremont; Sept. 8 at Claremont; Sept. 13 vs. Etiwanda; Sept. 15 at St. Lucy’s; Sept. 20 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Sept. 22 at Upland; Sept. 27 vs. Los Osos; Sept. 29 at Etiwanda; Oct. 3 in Walnut Tournament at California Country Club in Whittier; Oct. 4 vs. St. Lucy’s; Oct. 6 at Rancho Cucamonga; Oct. 11 vs. Upland; Oct. 13 at Los Osos.
Cross country: Schedule not yet announced.
Don Lugo High School
Football: Aug. 19 at El Rancho; Aug. 26 at Alta Loma; Sept. 2 vs. Hawthorne; Sept. 16 at Chino (Milk Can Game); Sept. 23 at San Jacinto Valley Academy; Sept. 30 vs. San Dimas; Oct. 7 vs. South Hills; Oct. 14 vs. West Covina; Oct. 21 at Claremont; Oct. 27 vs. Chaffey.
Boys water polo: Aug. 30 at Chino Hills; Sept. 1 at Upland; Sept. 6 vs. Rowland; Sept. 8 at Ayala; Sept. 20 vs. Crean Lutheran; Sept. 27 at Chino; Sept. 29 vs. Baldwin Park; Oct. 4 vs. Chaffey; Oct. 6 vs. Ontario; Oct. 11 at Montclair; Oct. 13 vs. Chino; Oct. 18 at Baldwin Park; Oct. 19 at Valencia-Placentia; Oct. 20 at Chaffey; Oct. 25 at Ontario; Oct. 26 vs. Montclair.
Girls tennis: (full schedule not yet announced): Sept. 13 at Ganesha; Sept. 15 at Workman; Sept. 20 at Chino; Sept. 22 vs. Baldwin Park; Sept. 26 vs. Garey; Sept. 27 vs Chaffey; Sept. 29 vs. Ontario; Oct. 4 at Montclair; Oct. 6 vs. Chino; Oct. 11 at Baldwin Park; Oct. 13 at Chaffey; Oct. 18 at Ontario; Oct. 20 vs. Montclair.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 23 at Bonita; Aug. 27 at West Covina; Aug. 30 at Claremont; Sept. 8 at Western; Sept. 9-10 in Ayala Tournament; Sept. 13 at Chino; Sept. 15 vs. Baldwin Park; Sept. 20 vs. Chaffey; Sept. 22 vs. Ontario; Sept. 27 at Montclair; Sept. 29 vs. Chino; Oct. 4 at Baldwin Park; Oct. 6 at Chaffey; Oct. 11 at Ontario; Oct. 12 vs. Montclair.
Cross country: Schedule not yet announced.
Ontario Christian High School
Football: Aug. 18 vs. St. Margaret’s; Aug. 26 at Xavier Prep; Sept. 2 at Salesian; Oct. 9 vs. Rancho Christian; Sept. 16 at AB Miller; Sept. 29 vs. Big Bear; Oct. 7 at Valley Christian-Cerritos; Oct. 14 vs. Village Christian (Homecoming Game); Oct. 21 vs. Aquinas; Oct. 28 vs. Heritage Christian.
Girls tennis: Aug. 23 at Ganesha; Aug. 24 at Ontario; Aug. 29 at Norco; Aug. 30 at Chino; Sept. 1 at Chaffey; Sept. 6 at Valley Christian-Cerritos; Sept. 8 vs. Redlands East Valley; Sept. 12 vs. Western Christian; Sept. 14 at Aquinas; Sept. 15 at Nogales; Sept. 20 vs. Woodcrest Christian; Sept. 29 vs. Big Bear; Oct. 4 vs. Linfield Christian; Oct. 6 at Woodcrest Christian; Oct. 11 vs. Aquinas; Oct. 18 at Big Bear; Oct. 20 at Linfield Christian; Oct. 25, 27 in Ambassador League Preliminaries and Finals at Claremont Tennis Club.
Girls volleyball: Aug. 16 vs. Los Osos; Aug. 18 at Corona-Santiago; Aug. 23 vs. Rancho Cucamonga; Aug. 25 at Roosevelt; Aug. 30 at Murrieta Valley; Aug. 31 vs. Norco; Sept. 1 at Rosary Academy; Sept. 6 at Orange Lutheran; Sept. 7 at Aquinas; Sept. 8 at Notre Dame Academy; Sept. 13 vs. Woodcrest Christian; Sept. 16-17 in Durango Fall Classic; Sept. 20 at Arrowhead Christian; Sept. 27 vs. Linfield Christian; Sept. 28 at Woodcrest Christian; Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Nike Tournament at Arizona State University; Oct. 4 vs. Aquinas; Oct. 6 vs. Arrowhead Christian; Oct. 7-8 in Field Level Tournament; Oct. 10 vs. Paloma Valley; Oct. 11 at Village Christian; Oct. 13 at Linfield Christian.
Cross country: Sept. 6 vs unknown opponent; Sept. 13 vs. unknown opponent; Sept. 16 at Woodbridge Invitational; Sept. 27 in Ambassador League meet at Linfield Christian High in Temecula; Oct. 7 in Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park in Fresno.
