The 12U Team Finesse won the National Junior Basketball Bring Your Team Summer League championship. Team members are Coach Rudy Lopez, Nathan Lopez, Owen Cantos, Maximilian Stine, Terry Huang, Antonio Lopez, Jaiden Lineberger, Elijah Pasillas, Andersen Lynn and Coach Owen Cantos.
