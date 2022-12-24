The annual Ontario Christian High Knight Time boys and girls basketball and soccer tournaments will begin next week.
All games will be played at Ontario Christian High campus, 931 W. Philadelphia St. in Ontario.
Information: ocschools.org.
Monday, Dec. 26
Boys: Chino vs. United Christian Academy, 9 a.m.; Chaffey vs. Patriot, noon; Rowland vs. Brea Olinda, 3 p.m.; Baldwin Park vs. Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls: Moreno Valley vs. Grand Terrace, 10:30 a.m.; Sonora vs. Cajon, 1:30 p.m.; Rowland vs. Adelanto, 4:30 p.m.; Don Lugo vs. Ontario Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys: Chino vs. Rowland, 10:30 a.m.; Baldwin Park vs. Chaffey, 1:30 p.m.; United Christian Academy vs. Brea Olinda, 4:30 p.m.; Patriot vs. Ontario Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls: Grand Terrace vs. Rowland, 9 a.m.; Adelanto vs. Moreno Valley, noon; Don Lugo vs. Sonora, 3 p.m.; Cajon vs. Ontario Christian, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boys: Patriot vs. Baldwin Park, 9 a.m.; Brea Olinda vs. Chino, noon; Rowland vs. United Christian Academy, 3 p.m.; Chaffey vs. Ontario Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls: Cajon vs. Don Lugo, 10:30 a.m.; Grand Terrace vs. Adelanto, 1:30 p.m.; Rowland vs. Moreno Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Sonora vs. Ontario Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Boys: Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.; fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.; third-place game, 4:30 p.m.; championship game, 7:30 p.m.
Girls: Seventh-place game, 9 a.m.; fifth-place game, noon; third-place game, 3 p.m.; championship game, 6 p.m.
Soccer schedules
Boys’ first-round games are Whittier vs. Indian Springs, 7:30 a.m.; La Salle vs. Rowland, 7:30 a.m.; Ontario Christian vs. San Dimas, 9 a.m.; Grand Terrace vs. Burroughs, 9 a.m.; Colony vs. Edgewood, 10:30 a.m.; Maranatha vs. Arrowhead Christian, 10:30 a.m.; Palmdale Aerospace vs. Charter Oak, noon; Banning vs. Viewpoint, noon.
Semifinal games in the winner’s bracket are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, followed by the championship game at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
Girls’ first-round games are San Dimas vs. Colony, 7:30 a.m.; Montclair vs. Charter Oak, 7:30 a.m.; Aquinas vs. Bishop Amat, 9 a.m.; Chino vs. Valley Christian, 9 a.m.; Viewpoint vs. Cabrillo, 10:30 a.m.; Grand Terrace vs. Ramona Convent, 10:30 a.m.; Loma Linda Academy vs. Louisville, noon; Ontario Christian vs. Kaiser, noon.
Semifinal games in the winner’s bracket are scheduled for noon Wednesday, Dec. 28. The championship game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
