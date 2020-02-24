Football players in seventh through 11th grades can attend the Monday Night Football youth camp at Ayala High School in Chino Hills.
Cost is $10 per session or $80 for all 10 sessions. Proceeds will benefit the Ayala High Football Boosters Club. Each player will receive a youth camp T-shirt.
Sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, March 2, 9, 16 and 30; April 6, 13, 20 and 27; and May 4 and 11, said Ayala High varsity head coach A.J. Gracia.
Players are required to wear athletic shorts and shirt and cleats.
The camp will feature speed, agility and footwork for all positions, introduction of fundamentals and techniques, 1-on-1 lineman battles and 7-on-7 passing games.
College players and Ayala football staff members will coach at the camp as will Coach Herm from Trust the Process and Ayala High alumni Jordan Robinson, who plays for the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Eskimos and was a college player at Sacramento State.
“Athletes can reserve a sport by email or sign up prior to any session at 5:30 p.m.” Coach Gracia said.
Information: ahsfootballboosters.treasurer@gmail.com.
