16:38; Derek Campos, 16th, 16:50; Christopher Chu, 25th, 17:07; Alexiey Casas, 34th, 17:18; Mick Sumner, 38th, 17:27; Caesar Torres, 40th, 17:28; Yazhid Grimaldi, 41st, 17:28; Owen Rhodes, 83rd, 18:09; Khalid Ibrahim, 131st, 18:51; Jacob Facenda, 160th, 19:19; Brayden Lazewski, 194th, 20:20.
Boys Sophomores, Yellow Division: ninth out of 11 teams. Vincent Yao, 35th, 18:36; Aiden Gonzalez, 36th, 18:38; Jacob Sydnor, 71st, 20:37; Jayden Lee, 74th, 20:46; Lawrence Galang, 77th, 21:15.
Girls Sophomores, Green Division: no team score. Briauna Lakin, 63rd, 25:30; Katie Lemus, 71st, 26:31.
Boys Freshman, Green Division: first out of 13 teams. Robert Razo, second, 17:06; Samuel Velarde, fifth, 17:34; David Norris, seventh, 17:44; Noah Kim, 16th, 18:21; Joshua Kortum, 43rd, 19:29; Aidan Wong, 80th, 20:33; Daniel Aparicio, 86th, 21:10; Gustavo Guzman, 115th, 22:53.
Boys Varsity, Red Division: no team score. Jordan Diaz, 42nd, 18:08; Zachary Matlock, 62nd, 18:53; Joshua Fernandez, 71st, 19:15; Cruz Lopez, 101st, 20:35.
Girls Varsity, Yellow Division: eighth out of 19 teams. Alexis Wachowski, 15th, 21:01; Elena Rossen, 19th, 21:23; Caterina Fumagalli, 37th, 22:50; Natalie Herrera, 56th, 23:51; Payton Montes, 88th, 25:55; Madyson Matlock, 102nd, 27:03.
Girls Sophomores, Yellow Division: no team score. Andrea Ulloa, 58th, 27:13; Grace Navarro, 79th, 29:30; Mia Fernandez, 85th, 30:46.
Girls Team Sweepstakes, Division 1-2: 10th out of 14 teams. Jenna Gallegos, 15th, 18:29; Alayna McGarry, 33rd, 19:09; Megan Chiotti, 69th, 20:14; Morgan Purdy, 72nd, 20:17; Melanie Ramos, 79th, 20:29; Jasmine Brandyberry, 85th, 20:39.
Boys Varsity, Blue Division: sixth out of 10 teams. Aidan Gomez, first, 15:37; Rylan Dinneweth, 39th, 17:04; Ethan McGarry, 40th, 17:04; Seth Romero, 43rd, 17:12; Max Stone, 65th, 18:08; Jack Pusztai, 68th, 18:25; Hunter Gillespie, 69th, 18:27.
Girls JV Sweepstakes, Division 1-2: ninth out of 14 teams. Isabella Duarte, seventh, 20:05; Jolee Sanhamel, 37th, 21:20; Ella Mobarak-Alcaraz, 70th, 22:42; Madison McLarty, 73rd, 22:47; Brianna Ho, 102nd, 23:46; Ava Mack, 114th, 24:23; Karlee Brock, 118th, 24:36; Nicole Arriola, 140th, 26:30; Christina Chu, 146th, 27:53; Kalee Chinchilla, 147th, 28:19; Aya Tashiro, 149th, 31:07.
Boys Freshman, Blue Division: 14th out of 16 teams. Sebastian Uribe, 37th, 18:48; Julian Guignard, 60th, 19:25; Antonio Delgadillo, 84th, 20:35; Santiago Garcia, 100th, 21;02; Michael Salcido, 117th, 21:34.
Girls Freshman, Red Division: ninth out of 14 teams. Lauren Miller, 14th, 21:30; Hailee Mooberry, 35th, 22:46; Tatiana Hernandez, 63rd, 24:12; Reese Rivera, 66th, 24:22; Alyissa Anaya, 73rd, 24:38; Sophia Hermosillo, 117th, 26:57; Chinoyelum Marah, 122nd, 27:23.
Girls Varsity, Yellow Division: 10th out of 19 teams. Aariana Amezcua, first, 18:55; Baylin Polite, 40th, 23:07; Sierra Gonzalez, 41st, 23:09; Karla Gonzalez, 69th, 24:25; Pricilla Govea, 82nd, 25:19; Sidney Gonzalez, 92nd, 26:21.
Boys Varsity, Blue Division: third out of 20 teams. Jordan Berkley, fourth, 16:26; Edward Lopez, sixth, 16:44; Issac Donis, 38th, 17:55; Andrew Dominguez, 46th, 18:02; Gustavo Gonzalez, 48th, 18:03; Camron D’elia, 97th, 19:24; Adam Espinoza, 105th, 19:34.
Boys JV, Red Division: eighth out of 21 teams. Juan Lizarde, 17th, 18:43; Alexis Aguilar, 46th, 19:52; Nick Rodriguez, 87th, 21:05; Matthew Puig, 89th, 21:12; Josh Padron, 93rd, 21:29; Miguel Dominguez, 109th, 21:38.
Girls JV, Yellow Division: 11th out of 15 teams. Andrea Rodriguez, 26th, 25:09; Elizabeth Mendoza, 31st, 25:24; Ruby Lechuga, 66th, 27:13; Nadine Padilla, 82nd, 28:04; Dayanna Salgado, 115th, 30:52; Catherine Escalera, 121st, 31:25.
Boys Freshman, Blue Division: no team score. Caiden D’elia, 12th, 18:28; Jared Estrada, 32nd, 19:38; Alberto Lopez, 103rd, 23:16; Max Guzman, 110th, 23:46.
Boys Varsity, Green Division: eighth out of 15 teams. Jaydyn Gallegos, 49th, 19:23; Mario Balderas, 51st, 19:26; Logan Peters, 52nd, 19:26; Austin Drown, 57th, 19:40; Joshua Mulder, 65th, 20:02; Miguel Gramillo, 85th, 20:50; Aiden Thigpen, 96th, 21:31.
Boys JV, Green Division: fifth out of 13 teams. Cade Monfore, 11th, 19:57; Elyjah Gallegos, 24th, 21:37; Matthew Croulet, 47th, 22:54; Daniel Osso, 61st, 23:23; Michael Diaz, 88th, 25:00; Kyle Bierbaum, 89th, 25:01; Joshua Grunder, 90th, 25:02; Preston Lozano, 117th, 29:35.
