It was quite the day for Don Lugo High senior and University of Nevada-Reno signee Ellie Garcia.
Garcia hit two home runs, drove in nine runs and struck out 13 hitters from the mound April 23 to lead the Don Lugo High girls’ softball team to a 15-2 victory over Chino High in a Mt. Baldy League contest at the Chino High field.
With the win, Don Lugo improved to 9-3 overall, 5-0 in the Mt. Baldy League and took a two-game lead in the league standings over three teams— Chino, Montclair and Chaffey— which are all 3-2 with nine games left in the regular season.
Don Lugo defeated Baldwin Park 13-0 on Wednesday, giving the Conquistadores 57 runs combined in its last three games.
The Conquistadores hosted Baldwin Park again Friday after Champion press time and will host Chaffey on Wednesday, May 5 and travel to Chaffey on Friday, May 7.
Don Lugo and Chino will meet head to head in the final two games of the Mt. Baldy League season on Tuesday, May 25 at Don Lugo High and Wednesday, May 26 at Chino High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.