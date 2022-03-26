More than 70 runners from the Chino Valley completed the 26.1-mile Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, which took runners from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles through the finish line in Culver City.
The 37th annual race had 11,547 finishers in the open division and 69 runners in the elite division.
Chino runners (name, age, time): Alfred Gonzales, 62, 5:49:01; Angel Quinonez, 38, 5:38:25; Antonio Lara, 67, 6:07:27; Byron Dote, 46, 4:54:28; Claudio Montenegro, 45, 6:13:44; Clifton Hsu, 44, 5:01:03; Daniel Guerra, 35, 5:41:09; Dennis Ruan, 28, 4:32:13; Eddie Jacabo, 56, 8:44:49; Emmanuel Cordero, 43, 7:16:18; Erik Lara, 27, 4:56:30;
Felipe Acevedo, 44, 3:13:11; Halina Carrera, 26, 3:27:34; Henry Fauni, 57, 5:24:39; James Cadena, 29, 5:37:07; James Wheeler, 26, 6:42:31; Jared Fauni, 20, 5:37:45; Joaquin Moran, 45, 5:21:37; Joe Azucena, 59, 7:22:26; Joel Ceja, 45, 6:27:00; Jorge Lopez, 31, 4:35:12; Junior Roman, 46, 5:21:10;
Maria Azucena, 49, 7:22:29; Michael Meyers, 64, 5:03:36; Miranda Felix, 25, 4:50:03; Mireya Martinez, 47, 5:56:57; Pedro Munoz, 32, 3:44:45; Peishan Li, 31, 6:12:50; Raylene Hile, 62, 5:47:52; Robert Manon, 52, 3:44:36; Ruby Sinha, 39, 6:12:30; Tyneda Dosek, 46, 6:14:31.
Chino Hills residents (name, age, time): Amir Nasiri, 47, 5:19:14; Angel Villegas, 41, 5:11:29; Angela Ng, 69, 7:18:53; Bonnie Lee, 45, 5:57:13; Brock Jenkins, 28, 3:51:30; Bryan Mondragon, 25, 5:32:05; Carlos Alvarez, 40, 7:57:39; Carole Parrott, 57, 6:51:45; Carolyn Campbell, 56, 4:29:29; CJ Shiao, 54, 5:30:17;
Connie Wang, 59, 5:26:24; Daniel Sarmiento, 40, 4:29:37; Diane Knight, 61, 5:41:05; Dolores Valencia, 57, 3:08:03; Elijah Serrano, 27, 5:38:41; Erin Lagomarsino, 63, 6:00:58; Francis Dulay, 44, 5:38:21; George Michel, 60, 5:58:16; Hajera Qavi, 40, 5:56:25; Ignacio Espinoza, 31, 3:56:39; Jaime Alvarez, 21, 9:40:34; Jeffrey Hahn, 60, 5:13:57;
Jeremy Yamada, 40; 4:10:04; Jerry Knox, 52, 3:42:35; Kathy Wong, 53, 5:35:52; Kevin Cabalo, 31, 7:05:19; Keyi Wang, 58, 4:34:06; Kirk Lee, 49, 3:53:50; Laurentius Van Weerdenburg, 35, 3:22:15; Lisette Puig, 44, 6:24:22; Mallory Beard, 25, 5:40:54; Marilynn Lima, 32, 5:08:04; Mike Heasley, 46, 4:24:46; Renee Young, 60, 5:40:58;
Sara Jintapracha, 39, 7:36:43; See Tiang, 54, 5:52:14; Sharlyn Beard, 50, 5:41:00; Vanessa Lozano, 30, 5:08:03; Victor George Ukap, 63, 7:02:07.
