Don Lugo High’s Kadie Fordyce

Don Lugo High’s Kadie Fordyce records a kill in the Conquistadores’ 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 win over Montclair High on Wednesday to finish the Mt. Baldy League season at 10-0. Morgan Graves had 25 kills for Don Lugo. The Conquistadores captured the league title for the third straight season. 

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Morgan Graves finished with 25 kills and Natalia Mero added 10 kills Wednedsay night for the Don Lugo High girls’ volleyball team, which captured its third consecutive Mt. Baldy League title, and extending its league winning streak to 23 games, dating back to the 2019 season. 

Don Lugo’s 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Montclair in the season finale on Wednesday assures the Conquistadores (13-7-1, 10-0) will host a CIF-Southern Section first-round game when the postseason opens next week. Brackets will be released at 10 a.m. today (Oct. 15) at cifss.org

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.