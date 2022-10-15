Morgan Graves finished with 25 kills and Natalia Mero added 10 kills Wednedsay night for the Don Lugo High girls’ volleyball team, which captured its third consecutive Mt. Baldy League title, and extending its league winning streak to 23 games, dating back to the 2019 season.
Don Lugo’s 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 victory over Montclair in the season finale on Wednesday assures the Conquistadores (13-7-1, 10-0) will host a CIF-Southern Section first-round game when the postseason opens next week. Brackets will be released at 10 a.m. today (Oct. 15) at cifss.org.
