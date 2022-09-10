Cross country teams from Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo high schools kicked off their 2022 seasons last Saturday in triple-degree temperatures, prompting many lower-level races cut to 1.4 or 1.8 miles instead of 3.1 miles.
Ayala, Chino and Chino Hills competed at the Cool Breeze Invitational in Pomona and Don Lugo ran at the Fastback Invitational in Walnut.
Fastback Invitational
Mt. San Antonio College
Don Lugo High School
Girls Seniors
(1.4-mile course)
Team standings: no score.
Individual results: Aariana Amezcua, third, 8:08.7; Dayanna Salgado, 43rd, 10:27.4; Elizabeth Mendoza, 59th, 11:09.4.
Boys Seniors
(1.4-mile course)
Team standings: no score.
Individual results: Jordan Berkley, ninth, 6:49.9; Edward Lopez, 18th, 7:05.2; Gustavo Gonzalez, 53rd, 7:42.7; Miguel Dominguez, 74th, 8:15.7.
Girls Juniors
(1.4-mile course)
Team standings: no score.
Individual results: Baylin Polite, 31st, 9:48.8; Alivia Martinez, 40th, 10:24.2; Olivia Camacho, 55th, 11:21.2.
Boys Juniors
(1.4-mile course)
Team standings: 7th out of seven teams.
Individual results: Camron Della, 31st, 7:29.1; Adam Espinoza, 59th, 8:09.2; Alexis Aguilar, 70th, 8:26.7; Emmanuel Hinojosa, 76th, 8:43.8; Matthew Puig, 92nd, 9:39.8.
Boys sophomores
(1.8-mile course)
Team standings: 5th out of 12 teams.
Individual results: Isaac Donis, 10th, 10:18.8; Andrew Dominguez, 17th, 10:48.3; Juan Lizarde, 37th, 11:28.7; Jared Estrada, 54th, 12:04.6; Matthew Puig, 99th, 13:57.5; Caiden D’Elia, 100th, 13:58.5; Josh Pardon, 104th, 14:06.3.
Girls Freshman
(1.8-mile course)
Team standings: 4th out of five teams.
Individual results: Sierra Gonzalez, 32nd, 14:35.9; Pricilla Govea, 35th, 14:53.1; Ruby Lechuga, 36th, 14:53.7; Ariel Delgado, 57th, 17:36.1; Nadine Padilla, 58th, 17:38.0.
Cool Breeze Invitational,
Pomona Fairplex
Ayala High School
Boys Sundown
Team standings: 6th out of 20 teams.
Individual results: Joshua Aguayo, 34th, 15:41.3; Malachi Morris, 39th, 15:50.7; Nathan Tsai, 49th, 16:01.2; Caleb Ornelas, 50th, 16:01.3; Matthew Carcamo, 57th, 16:11.0; Logan Berkley, 61st, 16:14.0; Josh Berk, 79th, 16:30.2.
Girls Sundown
Team standings: 6th out of 18 teams.
Individual results: Emily Schott, 12th, 17:58.2; Roxanne Ehrig, 37th, 18:55.1; Natalie Sumner, 52nd, 19:29.5; Kaitlyn Cerwinski, 66th, 19:47.9; Avery Bravo, 75th, 20:01.5; Klarissa Mente, 89th, 20:18.5; Lauren Villegas, 94th, 20:28.7.
Chino High School
Boys varsity (Div. 3-5)
Team standings: no score.
Individual results: Jordan Diaz, 82nd, 18:07.8; Zachary Matlock, 113th, 18:39.4; Joshua Fernandez, 125th, 18:50.8; Cruz Lopez, 200th, 20:53.9.
Girls varsity (Div. 3-5)
Team standings: 12th out of 17 teams.
Individual results: Elena Rossen, 35th, 20:36.5; Alexis Wachowski, 53rd, 21:11.9; Natalie Herrera, 89th, 22:59.7; Bessy Quintanilla, 91st, 23:02.3; Madyson Matlock, 108th, 23:52.0; Payton Montes, 151st, 27:49.7.
Boys Junior Varsity
(1.5-mile course)
Team standings: no score.
Individual results: Cruz Lopez, 122nd, 9:38.2.
Girls sophomore
(1.5-mile course)
Team standings: no score.
Individual results: Grace Navarro, 92nd, 12:34.6; Andrea Ulloa, 94th, 12:43.0.
Chino Hills High School
Boys Sundown
Team standings: 19th out of 20 teams
Individual results: Aidan Gomez, 22nd, 15:27.5; Rylan Dinneweth, 102nd, 16:50.1; Ethan McGarry, 119th, 17:13.3; Seth Romero, 128th, 17:29.7; Max Stone, 135th, 17:40.5.
Girls Sundown
Team standings: 7th out of 18 teams
Individual results: Jenna Gallegos, 10th, 17:47.9; Alayna McGarry, 43rd, 19:13.5; Hannah Smith, 61st, 19:41.9; Megan Chiotti, 70th, 19:55.9; Jasmine Brandyberry, 76th, 20:03.0; Michelle Ramos, 110th, 20:50.7; Morgan Purdy, 123rd, 21:08.3.
Boys Junior Varsity
(1.5-mile course)
Team standings: 3rd out of 24 teams.
Individual results: Grant Murata, 13th, 8:26.6; Parker Heil, 18th, 8:33.6; Matthew Alvarez, 36th, 8:46.8; Nathan Castillo, 52nd, 8:57.3; Colin McZeal, 54th, 8:57.9; Evan Cota, 64th, 9:01.4; Christopher Ramirez, 81st, 9:13.5; Robert Cantoran, 82nd, 9:13.8.
Girls Junior Varsity
(1.5-mile course)
Team standings: 10th out of 15 teams.
Individual results: Jolee Sanhamel, 11th, 10:05.7; Madison McLarty, 36th, 10:44.9; Briana Ho, 76th, 11:32.1; Aya Tashiro, 124th, 12:46.1; Nicole Arriola, 129th, 12:52.5; Christina Chu, 130th, 12:53.8; Kaylei Chinchilla, 152nd, 14:11.2; Heli Kadakia, 154th, 14:25.9;
Boys Freshman
(1.5-mile course)
Team standings: 18th out of 31 teams.
Individual results: Hunter Gillespe, 17th, 8:32.0; Sebastian Uribe, 56th, 8:59.9; Julian Guignard, 90th, 9:18.3; Tyler Edna, 180th, 10:10.7; Antonio Delgadillo, 221st, 10:32.7.
Girls Freshman
(1.5-mile course)
Team standings: 10th out of 16 teams.
Individual results: Lauren Miller, 28th, 10:18.1; Hailee Mooberry, 32nd, 10:24.0; Tatiana Hernandez, 109th, 11:47.6; Reese Rivera, 116th, 11:57.2; Sofia Hermosillo, 118th, 11:58.8; Chinonyelum Marah, 162nd, 13:55.6; Alyissa Anaya, 164th, 13:59.6; Victoria Alvarez, 167th, 14:06.8; Sophia Chavez, 183rd, 18:02.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.