Chino Hills High goalie Kate Keehan

Chino Hills High goalie Kate Keehan reaches to make a save during a Jan. 7 Huskies’ against Rancho Cucamonga High. The Huskies will compete in Division 7 of the CIF-Southern Section playoffs should they qualify for the postseason. 

 Champion file photo by Josh Thompson

The CIF-Southern Section announced the playoff divisions for girls’ water polo teams for the 2020-21 season that is set to begin Dec. 28. Ayala (6-16 overall, 3-7 in the Palomares League) and Don Lugo (13-10 overall, 6-5 in the Mt. Baldy League) high schools will compete in Division 6. Chino (1-18 overall, 0-10 in the Mt. Baldy League) and Chino Hills (4-11 overall, 0-7 in the Baseline League) high schools teams will compete in Division 7. 

The CIF-Southern Section will announce playoff divisions in other sports in the next few weeks and months.

