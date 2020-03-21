All-Mt. Baldy League honorees were announced in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo for the 2019-20 season.
Boys basketball
Most Valuable Player: Gabriel Gonzales, Montclair.
First team: Chino’s Syruss Galindo; Don Lugo’s Andrew DeLeon and Reece Brown; Diamond Bar’s Blake Davis, Malcolm Bell and Mark Wu; Montclair’s Sebastian Rincon, Jeremiah Frierson and Nevek Rincon; Chaffey’s Johnathan Manzo.
Second team: Chino’s Josh Williams and Elijah Fitch; Don Lugo’s Trevion Jacobs and Tosh Kuhn; Chaffey’s Alex Sofia and Randy Miranda; Diamond Bar’s Myles Che, Alex Kim and Dillon Stout; Montclair’s Joshua Ortega and Rov Loren Aniceto.
Honorable mention: Chino’s Andrew Arciniega and Eric DeLaTorre; Don Lugo’s Caleb Munro and Luke Janosky; Chaffey’s Yoher Calderon and Jessie Lopez; Diamond Bar’s Ace Greene; Montclair’s Gabriel Farias.
Girls basketball
Co-Most Valuable Players: Kylie Bergiadis, Chino; Reanne Reola, Don Lugo.
First team: Chino’s Valeia Payne and Wendy Hernandez; Don Lugo’s Jaliah Lee and Krystle Medrano; Chaffey’s Sahira Lopez; Diamond Bar’s Gizell Lien and Kailey Taing; Montclair’s Makayla Sanchez and Vanessa Rangel.
Second team: Chino’s Emma Siefert, Kimberly Day and Hanah Hinojoza; Don Lugo’s Yasmine Lara, Fiona Baracael and Makayla DeRego; Chaffey’s Natalia Hernandez; Diamond Bar’s Karen Shao, Amanda Vasquez and Sierra Griego; Montclair’s Viriahelyn Calvillo.
Honorable mention: Chino’s Malani Johnson’s Chaffey’s Jasmine Jacinto; Diamond Bar’s Juliana Callasan and Avril Ho; Montclair’s Karen Herrera.
Boys soccer
Most Valuable Player, offense: Mauro Flores, Montclair.
Most Valuable Player, defense: Javier Gutierrez, Montclair.
First team: Chino’s Andrew Diaz, Adrian-Antonio Lopez, Anthony Reyes-Greendale and Hiram Romero; Don Lugo’s Raul Jimenez; Chaffey’s Rafael Uriarte and Juan Hernandez; Diamond Bar’s Ethan Lu and Aaron McElrea; Montclair’s Mauricio Ramon, Alejandro Araneda, Michael Sanchez, Adrian Anguiano and Ricardo Jimenez; Ontario’s Anthony Mercado.
Second team: Chino;s Martin Arellano, Andrew Garcia, Diego Camarena and Alejandro Covarrubias; Don Lugo’s Bryan Rosales and Samuel Romero; Chaffey’s David Orozco and Alexis Sanchez; Diamond Bar’s Jayden Sanchez, Nick Malooly and Justin Bortis; Montclair’s Mario Gomez, Sergio Ruiz-Juarez, Ronaldo Ibarra, Jovanny Ramirez and Andrew Garcia; Ontario’s Brandon Guevara and Alex DeLaMora.
Honorable mention: Chino’s Pedro Estrada, Nathan Barton, Francisco Tovar, Jacob Cerda and Oscar Ramirez; Don Lugo’s Jacob Smith and Manuel Lara; Chaffey’s Alfredo Lopez; Diamond Bar’s Thomas Avila and Jesse Ramirez; Montclair’s Elias Cardenas, Julio Aquino and Derek Garibay; Ontario’s Jessie Gonzalez, Jorge Ibarra, Bryan Reyes and Steven Alvarez.
Girls soccer
Most Valuable Player, offense: Marissa Vasquez, Diamond Bar.
Most Valuable Player, defense: Julianna Krantz, Diamond Bar.
First team: Chino’s Mia Chavez; Don Lugo’s Michelle Vasquez; Chaffey’s Jackie Orozco and Christina Martinez; Diamond Bar’s Madison Bernardino, Alexis Fuller, Isabella Hurtado, Samantha Marcello and Isabella Montelongo-Lisak; Montclair’s Aileen Sanchez, Cianne Mendoza, Deanna Rojas and Eyra Fabela; Ontario’s Kendra Vasquez and Alexa Reynoso.
Second team: Chino’s Amina Nava; Don Lugo’s Ariana Serrano and Briana Serrano; Chaffey’s Iyanna Brooks, Emily Ramirez and Precious Martinez; Diamond Bar’s Tera Evans, Emily Le and Shantell Luna; Montclair’s Vanessa Madrid, Valeria Guzman and Ivonne Tlatenchi; Ontario’s Nailea Ibanez, Janet Aldape and Ruth Zamora.
Honorable mention: Don Lugo’s Ruby Landeros and Leah Montelongo; Diamond Bar’s Lillie Herrera; Montclair’s Diana Sanchez, Karla Hernandez and Shaheidi Jimenez; Ontario’s Maraena Munoz.
Girls water polo
Co-Most Valuable Players: Katelyn Arauz and Julianna Longoria, Diamond Bar.
First team: Don Lugo’s Sierra Beltran and Marilyn Villalpando; Chaffey’s True Lopez, Andrea Gutierrez and Hailey Sloan; Diamond Bar’s Victoria Madrigal, Kaylee Robles and Ariana Moran; Montclair’s Victorie Hughes and Isabella Rivas.
Second team: Chino’s Katrina Hitchcock and Alyssa Huerta; Don Lugo’s Elizabeth Ortiz, Cori Burdett, Lauren Duarte, Katrian Govea, Victoria Arreola and Jessica Martinez; Chaffey’s Karen Conda, Annabel Solis and Itzel Gonzales; Diamond Bar’s Victoria Condon, Raquel Figueroa and Marisa Ruiz; Montclair’s Jaritza Jimenez and Kathy James; Ontario’s Saraih Meza, Mia Carlos and Ruby Rosales and Alissa Rosales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.