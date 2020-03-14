A week after competing in the women’s marathon Olympic qualifying event in Atlanta, Chino resident Grace Gonzales placed fifth in the women’s elite division at Sunday’s Los Angeles Marathon.
Gonzales ran a time of 2 hours, 50 minutes and 9 seconds to place 25th overall (men’s and women’s) in the 26.2 mile race that took thousands of runners from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to Santa Monica.
The 30-year-old who attended Ayala and Don Lugo high schools, finished the first 3.1 miles of the marathon with a pace of five minutes and 34 seconds per mile and finished the race at six minutes and 29 seconds per mile, according to the official results. Margaret Muriuki won the women’s elite race in 2:29.28, followed by second-place runner Almaz Negede (2:32.29), third-place finisher Jane Kiibi (2:36.05) and fourth-place runner Emily Gallin (2:40.16).
Gonzales, an elementary school teacher and yoga instructor, ran her first marathon in the fourth grade.
Her father, Alfred, is a Los Angeles Marathon legacy runner, having competed in the race every year since 1986.
This year, Mr. Gonzales, 60, finished 83rd in his division with a time of 4:38.07.
Grace Gonzales, a graduate and former runner at Cal State Fullerton, competed a week earlier at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Atlanta where she finished 162nd overall in 2:47.05 in field of more than 400 entries into the women’s marathon.
Only the top three women advanced to the Olympic Summer Games, scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo, Japan.
Chino Hills resident Lauren Floris, who competed in track and field for Pepperdine University in Malibu from 2009-12, finished 298th at the Olympic Women’s Marathon Trials.
She had a time of 2:54.04.
