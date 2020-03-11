The Chino and Don Lugo high school baseball teams will compete in the annual “Battle of the Mt. Baldy League” one-day event on Saturday, March 14 at Loanmart Field in Rancho Cucamonga, the home of the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes minor-league club.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the stadium’s box office.
Don Lugo will play Montclair High at 11 a.m., followed by Diamond Bar and Ontario at 2 p.m., and concluding with Chino and Chaffey at 5 p.m.
Loanmart Field is located at 8408 Rochester Ave., south of Foothill Boulevard and west of the 15 Freeway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.