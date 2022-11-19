For the Don Lugo High School boys’ water polo team, the third time was not the charm against San Dimas High.
With losses to San Dimas on Sept. 9 and Oct. 8 in tournament games this season, Don Lugo fell to the Saints, 11-6, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title game played last Saturday at William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center in Irvine.
San Dimas, which won its first division title in the sport, was led by Diego Zazueta, who scored a game-high five goals. Killian Pressley added three goals and goalie Daniel Gonzalez made 10 saves for San Dimas, which advanced to the CIF State South Regional Tournament.
Josh Rizo scored a team-high four goals (all in the fourth quarter) for Don Lugo (21-11). Don Lugo trailed 2-0 after one quarter, 6-2 at halftime and 9-2 after three quarters.
