Nearly three dozen boys and girls sports teams at Ayala and Ontario Christian high schools earned honorable mention honors in the 34th annual CIF-Southern Section Academic Awards for the 2019-20 school year.
Team awards are based on a cumulative grade point average. Awards are given to teams in the 26 sports the CIF-Southern Section sanctions, said spokesman Thom Simmons. This year’s field had 1,788 teams.
“Teams must have a minimum five student-athletes with a minimum 3.0 grade-point average in the first semester or first two quarters of the 2019-20 school year,” Mr. Simmons said. “Schools are divided into two enrollment categories, 1,500 and above and 1,499 and below. The team with the highest GPA in each enrollment category for each sport receives the award.”
The top five in each category were announced along with the honorable mention awards.
Ayala High teams earning honorable mention awards and their grade-point average were: baseball (3.32), boys basketball (3.24), girls basketball (3.51), boys cross country (3.60), girls cross country (3.67), boys golf (3.29), girls golf (3.66), boys soccer (3.14), girls soccer (3.30), softball (3.67), boys swimming (3.54), girls swimming (3.61), boys tennis (3.49), girls volleyball (3.36), cheerleading (3.42), boys track and field (3.16), girls track and field (3.52), girls tennis (3.60), boys water polo (3.23), girls water polo (3.65) and wrestling (3.28).
Ontario Christian High teams earning honorable mention awards, and their grade-point average are: baseball (3.27), boys basketball (3.41), girls basketball (3.51), boys cross country (3.58), girls cross country (3.77), football (3.20), boys golf (3.63), boys soccer (3.06), girls soccer (3.50), softball (3.43), girls tennis (3.64), girls volleyball (3.59) and boys volleyball (3.63).
For a complete list of honorees, visit cifss.org.
