Inland Valley Humane Society will host its 32nd annual Dog Leg Classic golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 20 at Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road in Chino Hills.
Cost is $175 for individuals, or $700 for a foursome.
Check-in and breakfast will begin at 9 a.m. and a shotgun tee off will take place at 11 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Inland Valley Humane Society. To register, visit ivhsspca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.