Three-year starting Ayala High quarterback Bryan Wilson announced he has transferred to Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, where he will play football for his senior year this fall.
“I appreciate Ayala for giving me the opportunity and I wish them nothing but the best,” Wilson posted Feb. 24 on his Twitter page.
Wilson led the Bulldogs to a 5-0 record in his freshman year during the COVID-19 shortened season, and Ayala went 17-5 in his junior and senior seasons, which included two first-round CIF-Southern Section postseason losses.
He threw for a combined 3,160 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions the past two seasons.
Roosevelt High, which competes in the Big West League’s Upper Division, finished 5-6 overall last season, including an 0-5 league season.
Ayala grad earns MLB position
Ayala High School graduate Amanda Kamekona was hired last month as the first on-field coach of the Cleveland Guardians’ Major League Baseball organization, becoming the hitting development coach at the team’s academy in Arizona.
Kamekona, 36, will work at the Guardians’ complex in Goodyear, Arizona and became the 11th on-field female coach for a Major League Baseball franchise.
She graduated from Ayala High in 2005, competed at Cal State Fullerton and UCLA before playing in the National Pro Fastpitch professional league with the Carolina Diamonds and the New York-New Jersey Comets.
Kamekona earned All-Pac 10 Conference first team and All-American third-team honors in 2009 while at UCLA, finishing the season with 14 home runs, 47 runs scored, 17 doubles and a slugging percentage of .663.
She served as head softball coach at Bishop Amat High School in La Puente from 2019 to 2021.
13th Dairyaire 5K run-walk today
The 13th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K run-walk will be held at 8 a.m. today (March 4) at Ayala Park. Cost is $45.
All proceeds benefit the Chino Youth Museum.
It is the last of three City of Chino Triple Crown of 5K run-walks, which included the Reindeer Romp in December and the Run for Russ last Saturday.
Participants competing in all three events will receive a prize from the city.
Information: Chino Youth Museum at 334-3270 or visit chinoyouthmuseum.com.
Youth Track Meet April 15
The annual City of Chino Youth Track meet will be held Saturday, April 15 at Don Lugo High School. Registration is taking place at teamsideline.com/chino. Athletes from Chino and Chino Hills can participate.
Deadline to register is Friday, March 17.
For cost, email chino sports@cityofchino.org.
Pee Wee baseball
to begin
The City of Chino Hills will host Pee Wee baseball for children ages 3 to 5 Tuesdays and Thursdays from March 28 through April 13 and again April 25 through May 11 at Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave. Cost is $45 for each three-week class.
Children ages 3 and 4 will play from 4 to 4:50 p.m., followed by 4-and 5-year-olds from 5 to 5:50 p.m.
Information: chinohills.org.
Pee Wee soccer
begins March 25
City of Chino Hills will host its Pee Wee soccer for children ages 3 to 5 Saturdays, March 25 through May 6, at Grand Avenue Park, 1301 Grand Ave. Cost is $45 for the seven-week class.
Children ages 3 and 4 will play from 9 to 9:50 a.m., followed by 4- and 5-year-olds from 10 to 10:50 a.m.
Information: chinohills.org.
