All-Ambassador League honorees in football, girls’ volleyball, girls’ tennis and cross country for the 2021 fall season.
Football
Player of the Year, offense: Dre Robles, Aquinas.
Player of the Year, defense: Marco Perez, Aquinas.
Sportsmanship Award: Arrowhead Christian.
Coach of the Year: Jordan Brusig, Aquinas.
First team, offense: Ontario Christian’s Tyler Ford, Harrison Cornell and Vincent Maravilla; Aquinas’ Dre Robles, Jojo Solis, Junior Tasse, Tui Hala, Cesar Fernandez, Kaden Willerford and Zach Mendieta; Linfield Christian’s Christian Wong and Spencer Lewis.
Second team, offense: Ontario Christian’s Christian Burroughs, Hayden Slegers, Nathanyel Plascencia, Michael Rowe, Jack Maskrey and William Azar; Western Christian’s Jared Doolittle and Darryl Booker; Arrowhead Christian’s David Vega and Jorge Larson; Aquinas’ Connor Waymire; Linfield Christian’s Marcus Dyike.
First team, defense: Ontario Christian’s Harrison Cornell, Jacob Cox, Michael Rowe and William Azar; Linfield Christian’s Christian Wong and Jeremy Maloney; Aquinas’ Tui Hala, Junior Tasse, Marco Perez, Max Joseph, Kaden Willerford and Juju Roberts.
Second team, defense: Ontario Christian’s Nathanyel Plascencia and Brandon Rogers; Western Christian’s Dominic Grinceri; Arrowhead Christian’s Jeffrey Reyes. JonLuke Vega, Bradley Gilbert and Jace Woods; Linfield Christian’s Ryland Jeremiah; Aquinas’ Ronnie Roberts, Daniel Hernandez and Cesar Fernandez.
Girls volleyball
Player of the Year: Breanna Mitchell, Linfield Christian.
Coach of the Year: Paige Liebhart, Ontario Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfield Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Brooklyn Goedhart, Rian Hobbs and Mia Medrano; Western Christian’s Melissa Polich and Bella Hargrave; Desert Christian’s Emmi Jacobus, Kate Smith and Tessa Smith; Linfield Christian’s Isabel Daludado, Emily Bohmer and Breanna Mitchell; Arrowhead Christian’s Makenzie Gray; Loma Linda Academy’s Elyssa Isaia; Aquinas’ Liana Hernandez.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Isabel Badiola and Allyson Shim; Western Christian’s Gabby Uttz and Sophia Martinez; Desert Christian’s Melia Johnson; Linfield Christian’s Jalee Nash; Arrowhead Christian’s Taylor Wilson; Loma Linda Academy’s Sidney Bonney; Aquinas’ Maia Cicero; Woodcrest Christian’s Abby Wheaton.
Boys cross country
Runner of the Year: Eyan Turk, Woodcrest Christian.
Coach of the Year: Eric Reynolds, Woodcrest Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Woodcrest Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Mario Balderas and Logan Peters; Woodcrest Christian’s Eyan Turk, Nathan Luce and Gavin Turk; Linfield Christian’s Kai Newman, Simon Gutierrez and Logan Pledger; Arrowhead Christian’s Elijah McBroom; Aquinas’ Joshua Bennett and Zach Calderon; Western Christian’s Nathan Forti.
Girls cross country
Runner of the Year: Ryley Burns, Linfield Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfield Christian.
Coach of the Year: Brandie Richards, Loma Linda Academy.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Natalie Delgado and Faith Gaudy; Linfield Christian’s Ryley Burns, Emma Lakatos, Scarlett Welsome, Hannah Barbieri and Caylyn Russell; Loma Linda Academy’s Elizabeth Baldwin, Nicole Seheult and Annabelle McCully; Aquinas’ Mia Saenz and Sylicia Murguia; Western Christian’s Marissa Hehir.
Girls tennis
Singles Player of the Year: Shifali Dinesh, Western Christian.
Doubles Team of the Year: Adreeana Chew and Heaven Stoudenmire, Woodcrest Christian.
Singles Finals Champion: Shifali Dinesh, Western Christian.
Doubles Finals Champion: Adreeana Chew and Heaven Stoudenmire, Woodcrest Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Big Bear.
Coach of the Year: Loretta Hall, Woodcrest Christian.
First team, singles: Ontario Christian’s Chloe Angeles and Lauren Liang; Western Christian’s Shifali Dinesh, Western Christian; Maisy Rudolph, Linfield Christian.
First team, doubles: Ontario Christian’s Courtney Buckly, Campbell Darney, Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa; Woodcrest Christian’s Adreeana Chew and Heaven Stoudenmire; Aquinas’ Audrey Mistica and Sophia Sheppard.
