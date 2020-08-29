Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, a 2000 Don Lugo High graduate, wore No. 8 Sunday to honor Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday.
Taurasi, who normally wears No. 3, scored 34 points and hit seven 3-pointers — both season highs — in the Mercury’s 88-87 win over the Washington Mystics at the WNBA bubble at the IMG Academy in Florida.
She also had “Bryant” on her jersey below the number instead of her own name. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas while on their way to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for a girls’ basketball tournament.
Taurasi was a featured speaker at Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial in Feburary in Los Angeles.
