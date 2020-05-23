Written by Matthew Lerman, LMU Athletics
28th All-Time in Scoring: 1,103 Total Points
18th All-Time in Rebounds: 569 Total Boards
13th All-Time in Assists: 278 Total Dimes
26th All-Time in Field Goals Made: 412 FGs
26th All-Time in Field Goal Percentage: 50.4 percent
23rd All-Time in Free Throws Made: 265 FTs
T-21st All-Time in Games Started: 70 Total Starts
19th All-Time in Minutes Played: 2,717 Total Minutes
And he’s not done yet.
With his senior season still to play, Loyola Marymount University’s Eli Scott looks to have his biggest season yet.
Scott entered the LMU basketball program after graduating from Chino Hills High in 2017 where he did more of the same thing: He filled the stats sheet.
Scott served as captain his senior season and was all-league, all-region, and All-CIF as a junior and senior, all while helping lead the Huskies to the national championship and perfect 35-0 season with a quiet 16 and eight in the CIF State Open Division title game.
Fast forward a year, and Scott is a freshman on the 2017-18 Lions.
In his first season on the Bluff, Scott broke the school’s freshman rebounding record with 225 total rebounds and an average of 7.3 rebounds per game.
Both finished as team-high marks.
He finished third all-time among LMU freshmen with 392 points and sixth with a 12.6 points per game freshman scoring average. Scott totaled six doubles-doubles after playing all 31 games and earning 20 starts, and earned a spot on the WCC All-Freshman team.
As a sophomore, Scott was prepared to take the next step, until an illness kept him away from the team for the first six games of the season.
But Scott put in the work to get his body back and ended up playing the final 27 games of the season, including finding his name in the starting lineup for 18 of the final 20 games of the year, and all postseason games.
Despite the early challenges of being off the court, Scott finished second on the team with 2.5 assists per game, third on the team with 4.8 rebounds per game, and fourth on the team averaging 7.9 points per game on a team that won 22 games.
People already knew about what Scott could do on the court, but as a junior Scott put the whole conference on notice, leading to All-WCC Second Team honors.
He ranked as the only player in the West Coast Conference in the top seven in points per game, rebounds per game, assists per game, field goal percentage, and minutes per game.
As the only Lion to play and start all 32 games, Scott finished the season as the team leader in points (15.5), rebounds (6.7), assists (4.3), steals (1.0), and minutes per game (34.6).
He scored in double-figures in 27 games, recorded double-digits in seven games, and hit double-digit assists twice.
Scott finished the year with seven double-doubles, the most for any individual LMU player since the 2005-06 season.
Plus, there was the night of Dec. 7, 2019.
That December evening will forever be remembered as the first time an LMU basketball player recorded a coveted triple-double, a feat that only three others in the entire conference had ever met.
Scott had 11 assists and nine rebounds, with three points on 1-for-2 shooting...at halftime. In the second half, Scott became a scorer.
After grabbing two more rebounds to start the half, Scott muscled his way to the rim with 13 minutes remaining in the game to pick up his 11th point of the night.
His stat line read 11/11/11, officially giving him the triple double.
Scott went on to shoot 6-for-7 from the field in that second half and finish the game with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists, all on 7-for-9 shooting.
Scott now gets to write his chapter of The Last Dance.
He gets to rewrite more records.
He gets to fill more stat sheets.
He gets to put a final punctuation on one of the finest, most well-rounded careers in LMU history.
