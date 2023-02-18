Girls soccer
Division 5
Ontario Christian 3, Fairmont Prep 1
Ontario Christian rallied from a 1-0 deficit with three unanswered goals Tuesday in a quarterfinal home victory over Fairmont Prep. The Knights hosted Hemet High School Friday in the Division 5 semifinals after Champion press time. Friday’s winner will advance to next week’s championship game against the winner of Crean Lutheran and Walnut. The championship game will take place either Friday, Feb. 24 or Saturday, Feb. 25.
Ontario Christian 2, Foothill Tech 0
The Knights recorded their third consecutive shut out victory Feb. 10 in a second-round victory at Foothill Tech High in Ventura. Both of Ontario Christian’s goals came in the second half.
Division 3
Marina 0, Ayala 0
(Marina wins in
shootout, 7-6)
Ayala, the third-place team from the Palomares League, lost in a penalty kick shootout Tuesday night to Sunset Wave League champion Marina High of Huntington Beach in a quarterfinal match at the Ayala High stadium in Chino Hills. With the loss, the Bulldogs conclude their season at 12-6-3.
Ayala 0,
Rancho Cucamonga 0 (Ayala wins in
shootout, 5-4)
The Bulldogs advanced to the Division 3 quarterfinals after a penalty-kick shootout victory over the Cougars in a second-round game. Ayala goalie Greta Amanda Genie blocked the final Rancho Cucamonga kick to give the Bulldogs the victory.
Bishop Amat 3,
Chino Hills 1
Bishop Amat’s Mimi Dominguez scored two goals and recorded an assist and Jasmine Delgado added a goal in the Lancers’ second-round victory over Chino Hills on Feb. 10. Chino Hills, which tied for second in the Baseline League with Los Osos and Rancho Cucamonga this season, finishes its year at 13-6.
Division 4
Cerritos 3,
Don Lugo 2
Cerritos, the top-ranked team in Division 4, held off Mt. Baldy League champion Don Lugo Tuesday afternoon in a quarterfinal match played at Artesia High School. Cerritos reached the semifinals for the first time since the 1992 season. Tatianna Chavez, Denise Gutierrez and Carla Oliveria each had a goal for Cerritos, which improved its record to 22-0-2. Don Lugo concludes its season at 21-6.
Don Lugo 4,
Arcadia 1
Don Lugo extended its winning streak to 15 games Feb. 10 with a second-round victory over Arcadia at the Don Lugo High stadium in Chino. Don Lugo led 2-0 at the half and scored the game’s final two goals to advance to the quarterfinals.
Girls basketball
Open Division
Sierra Canyon 80,
Ontario Christian 18
No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon led 49-7 at halftime and held Ontario Christian scoreless in the second quarter Wednesday night in its victory. Chloe Briggs scored a team-high 15 points for Ontario Christian and pulled to within 30 points of the CIF-Southern Section career scoring record of Cheryl Miller, who set the record at 3,446 points between 1978-79 and 1981-82 seasons. No. 5 Ontario Christian hosts No. 8 Bishop Montgomery tonight (Feb. 18) in the final Open Division pool play game. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Sage Hill 63,
Ontario Christian 53
Sage Hill led 13-9 after one quarter and 27-21 at the half in their Open Division opening game last Saturday. Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs scored 29 points and moved within 47 points of Julia Lavigne added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Ontario Christian.
Division 3A
Chino 62,
Anaheim 49
Chino advanced to tonight’s (Feb. 18) semifinals after a 13-point win at Anaheim on Wednesdsay. The Cowgirls (23-5) will host Campbell Hall (15-11) at 6 p.m. at the Chino High gym. Tonight’s winner will face Rancho Christian or Cantwell Sacred Heart for the Division 3 championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Chino last played for a CIF-Southern Section girls basketball championship in 1991.
Chino 48,
Great Oak 31
Chino’s Kimberly Day scored 18 points, Lyndsey Valverde added 10 points and Malani Johnson scored nine points to lead the Cowgirls past Great Oak in a second-round matchup last Saturday. London Gibbs contributed six points and Jasmine Santana had five points for Chino, which extended its winning streak to 17 games.
Boys basketball
Division 3A
Valley Torah 71,
Chino 58
Chino concluded its season last Saturday night with a 13-point second-round loss to Valley Torah (27-5) inside the Chino High gymnasium. The Cowboys, the second-place team from the Mt. Baldy League, concludes their season at 13-17.
Ontario Christian 84, Mission Viejo 59
Marquis Bradley scored a game-high 29 points, Cole Jones connected on six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, and Alex Yang scored 16 points to lead Ontario Christian past Mission Viejo in a second-round game on Feb. 10. Mission Viejo led 17-13 before the Knights used a 21-12 second-quarter advantage to take a 34-29 lead into the half. Ontario Christian went on to outscore the Diablos 50-30 in the second half to take the 25-point victory.
Baseball
PBR Invitational,
Great Park in Irvine
Ayala 3,
El Dorado 1
Ayala High pitcher Matthew Yarc tossed five innings and allowed one hit and Ethan Nunez, Enrique Ybanez and Aiden Erlandsen each knocked in a run in a win Tuesday over El Dorado.
Huntington Beach 10, Ayala 2
The Bulldogs were held to four hits in their loss last Saturday to Huntington Beach. Huntington Beach scored a run in the second inning, added two runs in the third inning, scored five fourth inning runs, and added a run in each of the fifth and sixth innings in the victory.
Saints Tournament
Adelanto 4,
Chino 0
Adelanto scored four runs in the fifth inning and held Chino to three hits in Tuesday’s victory over the Cowboys. Cozmo Gallegos had two hits and Raul Sanchez had a hit for Chino.
South Hills-Pizza
Chalet Tournament
South Hills 10,
Don Lugo 3
South Hills erupted for six first-inning runs and led 8-0 after three innings last Saturday in a win over Don Lugo. Eight Don Lugo High players each recorded a hit in the loss. South Hills’ Paul Vazquez hit two home runs and finished with five RBIs for the Huskies.
Summit Tournament
Ontario Christian 6, Paloma Valley 6
Ontario Christian’s Hayden Slegers went 2 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored, and Ryan Han, Eric Ramirez and Nicholas Whippo each had an RBI in the Knights’ tie with Paloma Valley Tuesday.
Palm Desert 4,
Ontario Christian 2
Eric Ramirez had two hits and Vinnie Hinojoza and Kyle Schelling each knocked in a run in the seventh inning last Saturday in the Knights’ loss to Palm Desert.
Nonleague
Chino 7,
West Covina 3
Chino High’s Christian Suarez and Cozmo Gallegos each knocked in two runs and Christian Rodriguez brought home a run last Saturday in the Cowboys’ season-opening win over West Covina. Nathan Sena threw four inning and allowed one hit while striking out two and EJ Felix closed it out with three innings pitched, allowing six hits and striking out two.
Esperanza 4,
Chino Hills 0
Chino Hills’ Tyler Cristiano, Joel Gutirrez and Cannon Billingsley each recorded a hit last Saturday in the Huskies’ season-opening loss to Esperanza.
Softball
Dana Howsley
Tournament
Ayala 4,
Hemet 2
(4 innings, rain)
Ayala scored a second-inning run and added three runs in the third inning Tuesday in a rain-shortened four-inning game victory over Hemet.
Ayala 9,
Redlands East Valley 0
Bulldogs pitcher Karson Zavala went four innings and allowed two hits and freshman Lianna Acosta tossed the final three innings, striking out three and did not allow a hit in Ayala’s shutout victory Monday over Redlands East Valley. Marisa Dominguez finished 2 for 3 with a double and RBI and McKenzy Becerra recorded two RBIs and scored two runs for Ayala.
Ayala 8,
Bishop Amat 2
Ayala’s Tehya Banks went 3 for 4 with two home runs and knocked in three runs and McKenzy Becerra had two RBIs in the Bulldogs’ win Monday over the Lancers. Sophomore pitcher Allie Lukaszewics had a complete-game victory, allowing four hits and one earned run for Ayala.
Upland Tournament
Roosevelt 9,
Chino 0
Chino opened its season Monday with a shutout loss to Roosevelt High of Eastvale at the Upland Tournament, which concludes today (Feb. 18).
Nonleague
Academy of Careers
and Exploration 11,
Ontario Christian 10
(4 innings, rain)
The Academy of Careers and Exploration led 8-0 after one inning and 10-0 after two innings before Ontario Christian nearly completed a comeback Tuesday with six runs in the third and four runs in the fourth inning. The game was called after four innings because of rain.
