The Ironwood League football and Ambassador League fall sports all-league awards were announced.
Ontario Christian, Aquinas, Hertiage Christian, Valley Christian, Village Christian and Big Bear are members of the Ironwood League in football and Ontario Christian, Arrowhead Christian, Linfield Christian, Aquinas, Woodcrest Christian and Big Bear are members in girls’ volleyball, girls’ golf, boys water polo and girls’ tennis.
Ironwood League
Most Valuable Player: Jojo Solis, Aquinas.
Offensive Player of the Year: Dre Robles, Aquinas.
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Ronnie Roberts, Aquinas; Rudy Perez, Village Christian.
Specialist Player of the Year: Marquis Bradley, Ontario Christian.
Coach of the Year: Jordan Brusig, Aquinas.
Sportsmanship Award: Big Bear.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Jacob Cox, Logan Escoto and Hayden Slegers; Aquinas’ Sione Fakava, Yaqiym Halliburton, Hakim Halliburton, Tyler King, Hawk Ramos and Kaden Willerford; Village Christian’s Brayon Crawford, Oz Funk, Andrew Huezo and Jonathan Powell; Heritage Christian’s Brendan Cho and Ryan Yenokian; Valley Christian’s Josiah Apisala and Casey Bouma; Big Bear’s Sean Garvey and Braeden Varney.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Jacob Bachar, Harrison Cornell and Kellan Kirkpatrick; Aquinas’ Isaiah Qoroyo, TJ Matatumua, Charlie Reyes and Juju Roberts; Village Christian’s Benjamin Donnelly, Braddock Kendrick and Jagg Richer; Heritage Christian’s Cameron Regenstreif, Rashad Shamburger and Adrian Urionabarrenechea; Valley Christian’s Nicholas Bozanic, Joseph De Young and Jack Van Hofwegen; Big Bear’s Nathan Cole and Isaiah Ramirez.
Ambassador League
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Goedhart, Ontario Christian.
Coach of the Year: Brittney Amey, Arrowhead Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Arrowhead Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Madi Baker, Brooklyn Goedhart, Rian Hobbs, Mia Medrano and Allyson Shim; Arrowhead Christian’s Makenzie Gray and Morgan Wilson; Linfield Christian’s Jalee Nash and Anna Roth; Aquinas’ Jazzlyn Pablo; Woodcrest Christian’s Presley Rusich.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Isabel Badiola and Keegan Corley; Arrowhead Christian’s Sophie Allison, Kayla Goodwin and Taylor Wilson; Linfield Christian’s Morgan Fox; Aquinas’ Victoria Bacon and Amber Lopez; Woodcrest Christian’s Penelope Espinoza.
Player of the Year, singles: Leia Paulo, Woodcrest Christian.
Doubles Team of the Year: Jordan Nelson and Julene Ochoa, Ontario Christian.
Doubles Finals Champion: Siena Ethridge and Roos Krijger, Linfield Christian.
Coach of the Year: Scott Smith, Aquinas.
Sportsmanship Award: Big Bear.
First team, singles: Ontario Christian’s Chloe Angeles and Lauren Liang; Woodcrest Christian’s Leia Paulo and Marissa Vargas; Linfield Christian’s Maisy Randolph.
First team, doubles: Ontario Christian’s Jordan Nelson, Julene Ochoa, Courtney Buckly and Campbell Darney; Aquinas’ Sofia Shedpard, Angelee Uy, Sabrina McKinnon and Audrey Mistica; Linfield Christian’s Sixuan Bian and Zoe Zinnq.
Runner of the Year: Eyan Turk, Woodcrest Christian.
Coach of the Year: Eric Reynolds, Woodcrest Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Woodcrest Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Mario Balderas and Austin Drown; Woodcrest Christian’s Eyan Turk, Nathan Luce, Andrew Mouser, Henry Gfeller and Wyatt Elliot; Linfield Christian’s Logan Pledger; Aquinas’ Zach Calderon, Isaac Maldonado and Joshua West; Arrowhead Christian’s Micah Slagter.
Runner of the Year: Caylyn Russell, Linfield Christian.
Coach of the Year: Jon Schaap, Ontario Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfied Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Leann Frailing, Natalie Delgado, Abbey Frailing and Faith Gaudy; Linfield Christian’s Caylyn Russell, Maggie Smith, Ava Shaffer and Mackenzie Farley; Aquinas’ Mia Saenz, Natalie Brazfield, Hazel Garcia and Savannah Sanchez.
