Ontario Christian High junior Chloe Briggs was named the John R. Wooden Award winner as Player of the Year in CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls basketball for the 2021-22 season.
The award is presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club and is named for John Wooden, the famed UCLA men’s basketball coach who led the Bruins to 10 NCAA titles between 1964 and 1975, including seven straight between 1967 and 1973.
Briggs, a Chino resident, led Ontario Christian to a 31-5 record, averaging 22.7 points, 9.1 assists and 11 rebounds per game.
She had back-to-back 40 point games in the CIF State playoffs, had nine games of at least 30 points and 20 games of at least 20 points during the season.
Other John R. Wooden Award winners in girls basketball winners were: Marianne Boco (LA City Section, Granada Hills Charter); Juju Watkins (CIF-SS Open Division, Sierra Canyon); Gabriela Jacquez (CIF-SS Div. 1, Camarillo High); Audrey Chen (CIF-SS Div. 3, La Salle High); Kimiko Kennedy (CIF-SS Div. 4, Lawndale); and Kaziah Fletcher (CIF-SS Div. 5, Price High).
