Three years after signing a professional contract at age 15 with the Orange County Soccer Club, Chino Hills resident Aaron Cervantes has been transferred to the Glasgow Rangers F.C. of Scottish Premier League, the Orange County Soccer Club announced Wednesday.
“I want to thank Orange County SC for taking care of me since day one, without their professional environment, none of this would have happened,” Cervantes said.
Terms of the transfer and player contracts with not disclosed because of club policy, Orange County SC spokesman Chad Romiti said.
Cervantes, a goalkeeper, signed with Orange County SC at age 15, becoming the youngest player to sign with the club.
“Cervantes was featured in the OCSC documentary ‘Path to Glory’ and his transfer becomes the blueprint for OCSC’s pathway to the pro’s elite development program,” Mr. Romiti said. “Cervantes is the first homegrown player from Orange County to transfer to a European club.”
“Path to Glory” is scheduled to appear on American and United Kingdom television stations later this year, the spokesman said.
Cervantes first appeared in an Orange County SC game on March 23, 2019 against the New Mexico United. He played in 18 games, including five starts during the 2020 season.
He served as a goalkeeper for the U.S. U17 Men’s National Team at the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil and competed in the 2018 4 Nations Tournament and 2018 Sportchain Tournament in Spain.
“I personally couldn’t be happier for Aaron,” said Orange County SC head coach Braeden Cloutier. “He has developed from a young ambitious goalkeeper into a mentally strong young man over my years of working with him. I wish Aaron the very best in this new chapter of his career and development.”
Craig Mulholland, the Rangers F.C. academy director, said they are “delighted” to have Cervantes join the team.
“He has been exposed at an early age to first-team football and will now continue this with a loan in Europe as part of this creative agreement,” Mr. Mulholland said.
Cervantes is ready to show his talents in Europe.
“I am just humbled to have this opportunity at Rangers F.C., which is a massive club, and I am ready to go to work and show what I can do,” he said.
