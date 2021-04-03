Several Chino Valley high school sports teams are ranked in this week’s CIF-Southern Section polls. Rankings are released Mondays throughout the high school sports season.
Baseball, Division 1: 1. Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks 2. Harvard-Westlake 3. Ayala 4. Orange Lutheran 5. Dana Hills 6. JSerra 7. West Ranch 8. Service 9. King 10. Corona.
Baseball, Division 5: 1. North Torrance 2. Laguna Hills 3. Burroughs 4. Silverado 5. Covina 6. Claremont 7. Chino 8. St. Margaret’s 9. Citrus Hill 10. Pasadena.
Boys soccer, Division 4: 1. Animo Leadership 2. Ayala 3. Bishop Amat 4. Carter 5. Chaffey 6. Desert Hot Springs 7. Desert Mirage 8. Ganesha 9. Nogales 10. Oak Hills.
Boys soccer, Division 6: 1. Charter Oak 2. Crossroads 3. Hemet 4. Indian Springs 5. Los Altos 6. AB Miller 7. Moreno Valley 8. Murrieta Mesa 9. Oakwood 10. Ontario Christian.
