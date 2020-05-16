His stats and rankings speak volumes.
Chino Hills resident and Pepperdine University men’s golfer Sahith Theegala was named the Fred Haskins Award winner May 8, honoring the nation’s top collegiate golfer for the 2019-20 season.
“Words can’t even begin to describe it, honestly, it still hasn’t set in,” the Diamond Bar High graduate told a Golf Channel reporter during the televised awards ceremony. “Just to think that my name belongs with some of the other names on the list like Tiger (Woods) and Phil (Mickelson) and the other greats is just incredible to think about. It’s an incredible honor.”
Theegala, a fifth-year senior, led Pepperdine University to its first No. 1 regular-season ranking in school history, posting a school-record 69.04 scoring average and winning two of eight tournaments during the season.
He had six top-10 finishes, finished in the top 20 in two tournaments and recorded scores of under-par in 17 of 24 rounds this season.
Theegala was a first-team All-American selection and became only the third Pepperdine University golfer to earn three All-American honors during his career. Twice, Theegala was a second-team honoree.
This year, Theegala was also named an All-West Coast Conference and All-West Region honoree.
He also holds Pepperdine’s career records with a 70.61 scoring average, 74 below-par rounds and is tied for the lead with 36 top-20 tournament finishes and four victories.
This year’s men’s golf season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA Regions were scheduled for Monday, May 18 through Wednesday, May 20 and the NCAA Division 1 Championships were set for Friday, May 29 through Wednesday, June 3 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“This was our year,” Theegala said. “This wasn’t just a one-year thing for Pepperdine. We built into this over a long time. A lot of guys put in so much hard work. The coaches did their best to get us to this point. The team was such a big reason why I had such a big year. Our team was just so competitive within ourselves.”
