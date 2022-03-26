Anthony Vargas hit an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch and Jacob Cerecedes doubled home a run in the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday to rally the Chino High baseball team from a 2-0 deficit and defeat city-rival Don Lugo, 4-2, at the Chino High field.
Vargas also tossed six-plus innings, scattered seven hits and struck out four for Chino, which improved to 8-2 overall, 3-1 in the Mt. Baldy League standings.
Don Lugo pitcher Fredy Turcios threw a complete-game, struck out seven and allowed two walks for the Conquistadores (4-8-1 overall, 2-3 in league).
