Ayala High’s Chandler Carthan (#47) stiff arms a Glendora High player during the Bulldogs’ 35-0 win over the Tartans April 9 to improve to 4-0 in the five-game 2021 season.
Final games were played this week, including Chino at Pomona game and West Covina at Don Lugo on Thursday.
The 17th annual Battle for the Bone game between Ayala and Chino Hills was played Friday after Champion press time. Ontario Christian did not play this week.
