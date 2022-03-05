One of the oldest high school track meets in Southern California will take place at 8:30 a.m. today (March 5) at Chino High School, 5472 Park Place, Chino.
The 71st annual Chino Relays will feature 20 teams from 15 schools – Chino, Ayala, Chino Hills, Don Lugo, Ontario Christian, Calvary Chapel Downey, Damien, Diamond Bar, Martin Luther King, Murrieta Valley, Ontario, Riverside Poly, Redlands, St. Lucy’s and Western Christian.
Chino, Ayala, Don Lugo, Martin Luther King and Ontario will each have two teams at the meet.
The stadium will open at 6 a.m. to teams and a coaches meeting will take place at 8 a.m.
Field events will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by running events at 9 a.m.
The meet was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Running events are the girls’ 4x100 shuttle hurdles, boys’ 4x110 shuttle hurdles, 4x800, 4x200, 800m relay, 4x1,600, 1,600 relay, 4 x 1,600, 4x100, a 12-4-8-16 relay, 4x400 and throwers relay.
Field events are pole vault, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put and discus.
Team trophies will be awarded to the boys’ and girls’ first-place teams, medals will be given to teams placing in the top four of their events, and the Ray “Grandpa” Ortiz award will be given to the Best Field Athlete.
The award honors Grandpa Ortiz, who began coaching youth track and field in Chino in 1954 and was a fixture at Chino High School and the Chino Pumas Youth Track Club. He was also involved in the Chino Pop Warner and Chino Youth Sports Foundation.
He died in January 2015. The track and Chino High School is named the “Ray ‘Grandpa’ Ortiz’ track.
Tickets for today’s meet are available on the Gofan.co website.
No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Parking will be available in the student parking lot on Park Place on the south side of the school.
Information: athletic.net/TrackandField/meet/442538/info.
