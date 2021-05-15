Chino High senior Mia Chavez won the girls’ 800m invitational and the 1-mile run last Saturday at the Arcadia Invitational, which has been in existance since 1968.
Chavez’ time of 4:55.72 in the 1-mile race was just .73 seconds off the meet record time of 4:55.19 set in 2019 by Chino Hills High’s Jacqueline Duarte.
Ayala High’s Madeline Siefert placed first in girls’ pole vault with a leap of 11 feet, 9 inches and Ariana Gonzalez placed third in high jump invitational with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches.
Chino Valley results
Ayala High
Kayla McBride, girls’ 100m invitational, eighth, 12.28; Chase Mars, boys’ 100m seeded, sixth, 11.00; Ariana Gonzalez, girls’ high jump invitational, third, 5-04; Marcus Monroe, boys’ high jump invitational, tied seventh, 6-01; Ted Woodbury, Xavier Rojas, Jacob Figueroa, Chase Mars, boys’ 4x100m, 12th, 44.40; Ariana Gonzalez, girls’ 100m hurdles, seventh, 15.34; Kayla McBride, Lauren McBride, Mikayla Richardson, Samyra Smith, girls’ 4x400m, third, 4:01.71; Madeline Siefert, girls’ pole vault, first, 11-09; Ted Woodbury, Jacob Figueroa, Xavier Rojas, Chase Mars, boys’ 4x200m seeded, third, 1:31.44.
Chino High
Mia Chavez, girls’ 800m invitational, first, 2:10.61; Mia Chavez, girls’ 1-mile run, first, 4:55.72; Kristian Kimberlin, boys’ 800m, eighth, 1:57.44.
Ontario Christian results
Christian Burroughs, boys’ discus invitational, 16th, 146-06; Christian Burroughs, boys’ shot put invitational, seventh, 51-04.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.