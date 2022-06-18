Little League baseball teams from Chino American, Chino National, Canyon Hills and Chino Hills will compete in the annual District 23 All-Star Tournaments, beginning today (June 18). 

Teams from Upland National, Upland American, Upland Foothill, Ontario Western, Ontario Mountain View will also compete. 

The Major Division games will be played at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., in Chino. 

The 8-9-10 division will be played at Homer Briggs Park in Ontario and the 9-10-11, intermediate, junior and senior divisions will be played at parks in Upland. 

8-9-10 Division

Homer Briggs Park

2099 S. Oaks Ave., Ontario

Saturday, June 18

Chino American vs. Ontario Western, 11 a.m.; Upland American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Chino National vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 20

Upland National vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Montclair, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Upland American vs. Upland Foothill, 5 p.m.; Chino National vs. Ontario Western, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Chino National vs. Chino American, 5 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Upland National vs. Upland American, 5 p.m.; Montclair vs. Ontario Western, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, June 27

Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Championship game, 5 p.m.

9-10-11 Division

Citrus Park

(located on Eighth Street between Euclid and Mountain avenues, Upland)

Saturday, June 18

Upland National vs. Upland Foothill, 9 a.m.; Upland American vs. Ontario Eastern, noon.

Monday, June 20

Upland American vs. Upland Foothill, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Upland American vs. Chino American, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Ontario Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Upland Foothill vs. Ontario Eastern, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Chino American, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Upland American vs. Upland National, 9 a.m.; Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, noon.

Thursday, June 30

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Major Division

Ayala Park

14225 Central Ave., Chino

Saturday, June 18

Canyon Hills vs. Chino National, 10 a.m.; Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, 1 p.m.; Upland National vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.; Ontario Western vs. Upland American, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 20

Chino American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Ontario Eastern, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Canyon Hills vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Upland Foothill vs. Upland American, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Ontario Western vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Montclair, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Chino American vs. Upland American, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Chino National, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Ontario Eastern vs. Chino National, 10 a.m.; Canyon Hills vs. Upland National, 1 p.m.; Ontario Western vs. Upland Foothill, 4 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland American, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 27

Montclair vs. Chino National 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Western, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Canyon Hills vs. Ontario Eastern, 5 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Intermediate Division

Hawkins Field

701 E. Eighth St., Upland

Saturday, June 18

Upland National vs. Upland Foothill, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Chino National, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Chino American vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.; Chino National vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Upland National vs. Chino National, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Championship game, 7 p.m.

Junior Division

Memorial Park, South

1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland

Monday, June 20

Ontario Western vs. Chino American, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Canyon Hills vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Chino National vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Upland National vs. Canyon Hills, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Ontario Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Ontario Western vs. Ontario Eastern, 11 a.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Chino National vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.

Monday, June 27

Ontario Western vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Chino National vs. Canyon Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Upland National vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Chino American, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Senior Division

Memorial Park, South

1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland

Monday, June 20

Chino Hills vs. Upland National, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21

Chino Hills vs. Chino National, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22

Upland National vs. Chino National, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Championship game, 8 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.