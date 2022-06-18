Little League baseball teams from Chino American, Chino National, Canyon Hills and Chino Hills will compete in the annual District 23 All-Star Tournaments, beginning today (June 18).
Teams from Upland National, Upland American, Upland Foothill, Ontario Western, Ontario Mountain View will also compete.
The Major Division games will be played at Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., in Chino.
The 8-9-10 division will be played at Homer Briggs Park in Ontario and the 9-10-11, intermediate, junior and senior divisions will be played at parks in Upland.
8-9-10 Division
Homer Briggs Park
2099 S. Oaks Ave., Ontario
Saturday, June 18
Chino American vs. Ontario Western, 11 a.m.; Upland American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Chino National vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, June 20
Upland National vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Montclair, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
Upland American vs. Upland Foothill, 5 p.m.; Chino National vs. Ontario Western, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Chino National vs. Chino American, 5 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Upland National vs. Upland American, 5 p.m.; Montclair vs. Ontario Western, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Championship game, 5 p.m.
9-10-11 Division
Citrus Park
(located on Eighth Street between Euclid and Mountain avenues, Upland)
Saturday, June 18
Upland National vs. Upland Foothill, 9 a.m.; Upland American vs. Ontario Eastern, noon.
Monday, June 20
Upland American vs. Upland Foothill, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Upland American vs. Chino American, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Ontario Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Upland Foothill vs. Ontario Eastern, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Chino American, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Upland American vs. Upland National, 9 a.m.; Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, noon.
Thursday, June 30
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Major Division
Ayala Park
14225 Central Ave., Chino
Saturday, June 18
Canyon Hills vs. Chino National, 10 a.m.; Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, 1 p.m.; Upland National vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.; Ontario Western vs. Upland American, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 20
Chino American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Ontario Eastern, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
Canyon Hills vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Upland Foothill vs. Upland American, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Ontario Western vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Montclair, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Chino American vs. Upland American, 5 p.m.; Upland National vs. Chino National, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Ontario Eastern vs. Chino National, 10 a.m.; Canyon Hills vs. Upland National, 1 p.m.; Ontario Western vs. Upland Foothill, 4 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland American, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Montclair vs. Chino National 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Western, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28
Canyon Hills vs. Ontario Eastern, 5 p.m.; Ontario Mountain View vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 5
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Intermediate Division
Hawkins Field
701 E. Eighth St., Upland
Saturday, June 18
Upland National vs. Upland Foothill, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Chino National, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Chino American vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.; Chino National vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
Upland National vs. Chino National, 5 p.m.; Chino American vs. Upland Foothill, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 24
Championship game, 7 p.m.
Junior Division
Memorial Park, South
1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland
Monday, June 20
Ontario Western vs. Chino American, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
Canyon Hills vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Chino National vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 23
Upland National vs. Canyon Hills, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Ontario Mountain View, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Ontario Western vs. Ontario Eastern, 11 a.m.; Chino American vs. Ontario Mountain View, 2 p.m.; Chino National vs. Upland National, 5 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Ontario Western vs. Ontario Mountain View, 5 p.m.; Chino National vs. Canyon Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
Upland National vs. Montclair, 5 p.m.; Ontario Eastern vs. Chino American, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Semifinals, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Senior Division
Memorial Park, South
1100 Foothill Blvd., Upland
Monday, June 20
Chino Hills vs. Upland National, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21
Chino Hills vs. Chino National, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22
Upland National vs. Chino National, 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Championship game, 8 p.m.
