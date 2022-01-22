Eight Chino Valley high school football players were named All CIF-Southern Section honorees for the 2021 season.
Ayala High’s quarterback Bryan Wilson and Chandler Carthan were Division 3 honorees; Chino Hills High quarterback Bobby Johnson, defensive end/outside linebacker Zane Poulter, offensive lineman Jackson Nickel and linebacker Kade Musser were Division 5 selections; and Ontario Christian High running back/defense back Tyler Ford and offensive-defensive lineman Harrison Cornell earned Division 9 honors.
Wilson and Carthan led the Bulldogs to a 9-2 record and the Palomares League championship.
Chino Hills High advanced to the Division 5 semifinals after defeating St. Genevieve and Summit in the postseason before falling to Valencia, 24-21, to end its season at 7-6.
Ontario Christian High placed second in the Ambassador League and finished 6-3-1 overall.
All CIF-Southern Section honorees for the 2021 season in Divisions 1 through 14 can be found at cifss.org.
