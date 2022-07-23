Ayala High wrestler BK Martinez finished eighth last weekend at the U.S. Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals wrestling event in Fargo, North Dakota to earn All-American honors.
Martinez lost her opening match Arizona’s Karlee Brooks before recording six straight victories in the consolation round to advance to the seventh-place match. Martinez placed eighth with a loss to Pennsylvania’s Aubre Krazer. Earlier this year, Martinez went 1-2 at the CIF State Meet in February.
