City bragging rights will be on the line for the Ayala and Chino Hills high school football teams Friday, Aug. 20 when the two squads compete in the 18th Battle for the Bone game at 7 p.m. at Ayala High, 14225 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Chino Hills High holds an 11-6 series advantage, but Ayala has won the past three meetings, including a 42-0 win in April to conclude the early 2021 high school football season.
Tickets are $10 through the GoFan website.
Family members of Ayala High players, spiritleaders and band members from both teams can purchase up to five tickets apiece, Ayala High athletic director Warren Reed said.
“From there, students with a USB card will be able to pick up a free ticket from the student store on Tuesday, Aug. 17 during lunch and after school until 3:15 p.m.,” he said.
Any remaining tickets for the Ayala High side will be available to the general public on the GoFan webstie on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Ayala has a capacity of 3,100 for its home side bleachers.
The link will be posted at ayalasports.com.
Chino Hills High football players will be limited to four tickets for the visiting side of the stadium, according to chhsfootball.org.
Any remaining tickets will be sold on the GoFan website.
No tickets will be sold at the gate.
The Ayala High-Chino Hills high rivalry began in 2003 and has been played every year except 2014.
Battle for the Bone
all-time scores
2003: Ayala 21, Chino HIlls 17.
2004: Chino Hills 21, Ayala 16.
2005: Chino Hills 20, Ayala 7.
2006: Chino Hills 42, Ayala 21.
2007: Ayala 19, Chino Hills 10.
2008: Ayala 18, Chino Hills 17.
2009: Chino Hills 14, Ayala 7.
2010: Chino Hills 36, Ayala 8.
2011: Chino Hills 40, Ayala 17.
2012: Chino Hills 49, Ayala 34.
2013: Chino Hills 52, Ayala 28.
2015: Chino Hills 31, Ayala 0.
2016: Chino Hills 19, Ayala 7.
2017: Chino Hills 24, Ayala 21.
2018: Ayala 14, Chino Hills 10.
2019: Ayala 28, Chino Hills 27.
Early 2021: Ayala 42, Chino Hills 0.
