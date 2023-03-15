All-Ambassador League honorees named for winter sports season

The All-Ambassador League first- and second-team honorees for the 2022-23 girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, girls’ soccer and boys’ soccer seasons.
Girls basketball
Player of the Year: Chloe Briggs, Ontario Christian.
Coach of the Year: Mike DeJong, Arrowhead Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Linfield Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Chloe Briggs, Brooklyn Goedhart, Julia Lavigne and Dejah Saldivar; Aquinas’ Perrine Allou and Madeline De Kodia; Arrowhead Christian’s Grace Medina and Aliyah Rosete; Linfield Christian’s Kendall Schmottlach and Taylor Thompson; Woodcrest Christian’s Jade Reynolds.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Kailee Briggs and Bella Medina; Aquinas’ Madeleine Baker and Arabella Carrera; Arrowhead Christian’s Sienna Batalo; Linfield Christian’s Charli Calas and Kambria Reed; Woodcrest Christian’s Loren Esparza.
Final league standings: Ontario Christian, 8-0; Aquinas 6-2; Arrowhead Christian, 4-4; Linfield Christian, 2-6; Woodcrest Christian, 0-8.
Boys basketball
Player of the Year: Keishmer Foster, Aquinas.
Coach of the Year: David Johnson, Aquinas.
Sportsmanship Award: Arrowhead Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Marquis Bradley and Cole Jones; Aquinas’ Nasir Brown, Keishmer Foster, Wesley Hatcher, Churchill Ikenador and James Otieno; Linfield Christian’s Julius Brower and Mike McNair; Arrowhead Christian’s Clayton Mpiana; Woodcrest Christian’s Justin Flye.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Alex Yang; Aquinas’ Bol Dhieu; Linfield Christian’s Shepard Cope, Calem Costello and Drew Pierce; Arrowhead Christian’s Ben Byrd and Eso Ozonoh; Woodcrest Christian’s Ben Pierce.
Final league standings: Aquinas, 8-0; Linfield Christian, 5-3; Ontario Christian, 4-4; Arrowhead Christian, 2-6; Woodcrest Christian, 1-7.
Girls soccer
Player of the Year, offense: Madeline Hood, Arrowhead Christian.
Player of the Year, defense: Eryn Warren, Linfield Christian.
Coach of the Year: Christy Johnson, Woodcrest Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Woodcrest Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Raegan Bailey, Megan Charley and Juliana Lupo; Arrowhead Christian’s Alissan Davari, Aylie Hancock, Laney Herrero, Madeline Hood, Ella Luna and Makenna Overholt; Linfield Christian’s Makaylyn Eden, Alexis Jones and Eryn Warren; Aquinas’ Gia Aldama and Isabella Negrete; Woodcrest Christian’s Emilee Olsen; Loma Linda Academy’s Samha Ribadu.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Grace Burman, Faith Gaudy and Erin Juarez; Arrowhead Christian’s Maryann Garberoglio and Lola Martinez; Linfield Christian’s Yesenia Lucero and Julianne Richter; Aquinas’ Roni Morales; Woodcrest Christian’s Ugo Onyedika and Sophia Shreeve; Loma Linda Academy’s Mikayla Saenz.
Final league standings: Arrowhead Christian, 9-0-1; Ontario Christian, 8-1-1; Linfield Christian, 5-4-1; Aquinas, 4-5-1; Woodcrest Christian, 1-8-1; Loma Linda Academy, 0-9-1.
Boys soccer
Player of the Year, offense: Jonathan Haddadin, Linfield Christian.
Player of the Year, defense: Scott Reddick, Arrowhead Christian.
Coach of the Year: Ian Negron, Arrowhead Christian.
Sportsmanship Award: Ontario Christian.
First team: Ontario Christian’s Cameron Gaytan and Ethan Santos; Arrowhead Christian’s Reuben Kok, Josiah Medina, Scott Reddick, Karsten Stein and Michael Valle; Linfield Christian’s Jonathan Haddadin, Vincenzo Padovani, Logan Pledger and Kayden Weigand; Aquinas’ Diego Aviles, Mateo Cervantes and Marcus Hayes; Woodcrest Christian’s Andrew Marc.
Second team: Ontario Christian’s Andrew Baith and Dustin Rogers; Arrowhead Christian’s Logan Piper, Micah Slagter and Chris Wallace; Linfield Christian’s Dylan Cane and Jeremy Maloney; Aquinas’ Yahqiym Halliburton; Woodcrest Christian’s Ethan Smith and Zach Stice.
Final league standings: Arrowhead Christian, 6-2; Linfield Christian, 6-2; Ontario Christian, 3-5; Aquinas, 3-5; Woodcrest Christian, 2-6.
