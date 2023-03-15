All-Ambassador League honorees named for winter sports season

Ontario Christian High’s Chloe Briggs, a Chino resident, was named Ambassador League Player of the Year for the third time in her career. She will attend the University of Washington in the fall.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

The All-Ambassador League first- and second-team honorees for the 2022-23 girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, girls’ soccer and boys’ soccer seasons.

Girls basketball

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.