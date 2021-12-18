The Ayala High boys basketball team improved to 8-3 this season with a 63-58 win Tuesday over Don Lugo High in a nonleague game between two Chino Valley Unified schools.
The Bulldogs led 15-13 after one quarter, 32-22 at the half and 47-42 at the end of the third quarter.
Ayala will next play in the Torrey Pines Tournament in San Diego Dec. 27 to 30 before beginning its Palomares League season at home vs. Bonita on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Tip off is 7 p.m.
Don Lugo (2-5) hosted Diamond Ranch Friday after Champion press time and will compete in the Battle for the Ball Dec. 27 to 30 at Wilson High in Hacienda Heights. The Conquistadores begin Mt. Baldy League play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Baldwin Park.
