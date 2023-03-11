‘Hit the Greens’ event March 20
The 14th annual Julie Gobin Memorial “Hit the Greens Tournament for Scholar-ships” event will tee-off at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20 at Los Serranos Golf and Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Proceeds provide scholarships for graduating Chino Valley Unified seniors.
Information: Chino Valley Unified communications department at (909) 628-1201 ext. 1617.
The Chino Valley Tennis Club will play seven-week, round-robin format matches at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning April 3.
Games will be played at Don Lugo High School, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
Cost is $30 per round.
Information: (909) 618-5961 or ecat3333@gmail.com.
The annual City of Chino Youth Track meet will be held Saturday, April 15 at Don Lugo High School. Registration is taking place at teamsideline.com/chino. Athletes from Chino and Chino Hills can participate.
Deadline to register is Friday, March 17.
For cost, email chinosports@cityofchino.org.
The Ontario Christian High School boosters will host its 29th annual Golf Classic at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21 at El Prado Golf Course, 5665 Pine Ave., Chino. Cost is $175 per golfer. Information: Larry Vanden Berge at (909) 996-2382 or lvandenberge@ocschools.org; Kevin Knutson at (909) 973-9536, kevin@elpradogolfcourses.com; or athletics.ocschools.org/athletics/booster-club/.
