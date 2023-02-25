She’s coming back for the 2023 WNBA season.
Diana Taurasi, a 2000 Don Lugo High graduate and WNBA’s career scoring leader, will return for her 19th season after signing a multi-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury, for which she has played for since being drafted by the franchise in 2004.
“Diana Taurasi belongs in a Mercury uniform,” general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement last Saturday after the contract was signed. “And we are grateful for the continued faith she demonstrates in our organization by returning year after year.”
The WNBA season begins in May.
Taurasi has a WNBA-best 9,693 points in 503 career games.
No other player in league history has more than 7,500.
She is a three-time WNBA champion and is one of two players, men or women, to win five Olympic basketball gold medals.
