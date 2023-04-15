‘Let It Be’ 5K
run-walk May 6
The annual Let It Be Foundation 5K run-walk will take place from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6 at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Cost is $45 for members of a 10 or more person team, $50 for individuals or $150 for a family of four.
Participants will receive a T-shirt, 5K medal and pancake breakfast.
Breakfast-only tickets are $20, which includes a T-shirt.
Virtual participation is $10.
The untimed race begins and ends at Chino Hills High. Proceeds benefit the Let It Be Foundation, which provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Information: (909) 613-9161 or theletitbefoundation.org/event/walk-run2023/.
Chino Youth Track meet today
More than 700 children will compete today (April 15) at the annual City of Chino Youth Track meet at Don Lugo High School. Events will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The meet is open to children in first through eighth grades.
The deadline to register has passed.
Information: chinosports@cityofchino.org.
Teams to compete at Quakes Stadium
The Chino and Don Lugo high school baseball teams will play league games today (April 15) at Loanmart Field, also known as Quakes Stadium, in Rancho Cucamonga during the annual Battle of the Mt. Baldy League Teams event.
Montclair will take on Baldwin Park at 11 a.m.; Don Lugo will play Chaffey at 2 p.m.; and Chino will compete against Ontario at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $13 and includes a voucher for a Rancho Cucamonga Quakes game. Children under age 2 do not need a ticket. Parking is free.
Loanmart Field is located at 8408 Rochester Ave., south of Foothill Boulevard.
Bombers baseball seeks players
The SoCal Bombers baseball program is seeking 10-, 11- and 12-year-old baseball players for its upcoming season. Tryouts will take place at 9 a.m. at Ontario High School, 901 W. Francis Ave., east of Mountain Avenue. Practices will begin the week of May 15.
Information: (909) 268-4727.
Collegiate age players are wanted for the Bombers team that will compete this summer in the Southern California Collegiate League. Cost is $500. Games will take place from June 3 to July 30.
Information: (909) 204-8193.
HS boosters golf event Friday
The Ontario Christian High School boosters will host its 29th annual Golf Classic at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21 at El Prado Golf Course, 5665 Pine Ave., Chino. Cost is $175 per golfer.
Information: Larry Vanden Berge at (909) 996-2382 or lvandenberge@oc schools.org; Kevin Knutson at (909) 973-9536, kevin@elpradogolfcourses.com; or athletics.ocschools.org/athletics/booster-club/.
Knights of
Columbus golf
St. Margaret Mary Knights of Columbus will host its 12th annual golf tournament at 8 a.m. Friday, April 28 at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.
Cost is $150 per player. El Prado Golf Course is located at 6555 Pine Ave., west of Euclid Avenue.
On-the-course contests will be held.
Players will compete on the Butterfield course at El Prado, said tournament organizer Gary George.
Information: Armando Hernandez, (909) 573-7580.
Chino Corporate
Challenge to begin
Opening day for the annual Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week sporting and gaming event involving private businesses and governmental agencies in head-to-head competition, is scheduled for Saturday, April 29.
Last year, Hussmann Corporation in Chino won the competition with 268.5 points.
Team scheduled to compete this year are City of Chino-Chino Police Department, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hussmann, NFI, City of Chino Hills, CIM, Chino Valley Unified School District, JG Companies, and Allegiance STEAM Academy.
Cost to participate is $750 per team. Golf fees are an extra $42 per player.
Information: Cristina Aguirre at (909) 334-3324.
Pee Wee baseball
to begin May 13
City of Chino will host a Pee Wee baseball introductory program for children ages 3 to 6 Satrudays, starting May 13 at Founders Park, 8151 W. Preserve Loop.
Cost is $50 for Chino residents, $60 for non-residents if paid before April 29. The cost increases by $10 after that date.
The cost includes a T-shirt, medal and certificate.
Children ages 3 and 4 will participate from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by 4 and 5 year olds from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and 5 and 6 year olds from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Information: cityofchino.org.
Send sports news to sports@championnewspapers.com or call the Champion sports desk at (909) 628-5501 ext. 129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.