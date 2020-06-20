featured

By Josh Thompson Five days after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, Ayala High graduate and Long Beach State University pitcher Adam Seminaris signed with the team. Seminaris signed for $140,000, according MLB Pipeline writer Jonathan Mayo. The 21-year-old left-handed pitcher was taken by the Angels in the fifth-round of the June 11-12 Major League Baseball draft. In three seasons at Long Beach State, Seminaris had a 3.58 earned run average. He struck out 154 hitters and issued 43 walks in 173 2/3 innings. This season, Seminaris had a 1.23 earned run average in 22 innings, striking out 36 batters prior to the 2020 season being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Seminaris played four varsity seasons at Ayala High in Chino Hills for head coach Chris Vogt and was a first-team All-Palomares League honoree in 2016 and 2017. He finished the 2016 high school baseball season with 68 strikeouts and a 5-5 record. In 2017, the season he served as team captain, Seminaris posted a 1.71 earned run average, recording 87 strikeouts and seven wins.