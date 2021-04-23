Opening ceremonies for the 2021 Chino Corporate Challenge, a two-week event pitting employees of governmental agencies and private business in sporting and gaming competitions, will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Ayala Park in Chino.
Ayala Park is located at 14225 Central Ave., on the southeast corner of Edison Avenue.
Last year’s event was cancelled because of coronavirus. Spectators will not be allowed at in-person events, and some events played on Zoom can be viewed at chinocorporatechallenge.com.
Teams competing this year are the Chino Heroes consisting of Chino Police and Chino Valley Fire District, Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, Chino Valley Medical Center, City of Chino, City of Chino Hills and Hussmann.
The City of Chino Hills is the defending champion.
This year’s schedule:
*Saturday, April 24: Relay run and Cornhole, 8 a.m. Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
*Monday, April 26: Virtual trivia night, 6 p.m., on Zoom. Players will receive the Zoom meeting link by email.
*Tuesday, April 27: Men’s and Coed Pickleball, 4 p.m., at Cypress Trails Park tennis courts, 6571 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
*Tuesday, April 27: Women’s Doubles Pickleball, 4 p.m., Olympic Park, 6301 Southwestern Street, Chino.
*Tuesday, April 27: Virtual Texas Hold’em, 6 p.m., on pokerstars.net. Players will receive instructions on how to join the game.
*Wednesday, April 28: Golf, 8 a.m., El Prado Golf Course, 6555 Pine Ave., Chino. Green fee is $38 per player.
*Wednesday, April 28: Amazing Race, 5 p.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Teams will compete in challenges.
*Thursday, April 29: Cage softball game, 4 p.m., Ayala Park Batting Cages, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
*Friday, April 30: Frisbee Golf, 5 p.m., Ayala Park Field 10, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
*Saturday, May 1: Basketball Challenge, 9 a.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. The challenge will consist of a basketball skills challenge, shooting challenge and 3-point shootout.
*Monday, May 3: Virtual Game Night 1, 5 p.m., on Zoom. Games include Wheel of Fortune, Bingo, Yahtzee, Bunco, Answer Battle and Jeopardy.
*Tuesday, May 4: Virtual Game Night 2, 5 p.m., on Zoom. Games include MadGab, Shoutrageous and Name That Tune.
*Wednesday, May 5: Horseshoes, 4 p.m., Villa Park, 13501 Third St., Chino.
*Thursday, May 6: Bocce Ball, 5 p.m., Ayala Park Soccer Field, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
*Friday, May 7: Closing Ceremonies and Family Feud, 4:45 p.m. on Zoom.
Information: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
